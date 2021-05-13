> News > IndyCar

McLaughlin one of three vying for Indy 500 rookie prize

Simon Chapman

Thursday 13th May, 2021 - 11:34am

Scott McLaughlin will carry backing from Pennzoil in the Indianapolis 500

Scott McLaughlin will be one of three drivers vying for the Rookie of the Year title in this year’s Indianapolis 500.

Joining McLaughlin in the fight for the rookie title will be Pietro Fittipaldi of Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing and RC Enerson for Top Gun Racing.

McLaughlin, who will race for Team Penske, could become the third New Zealander to win the Rookie of the Year title after Denny Hulme (1967) and Graham McRae (1973).

McLaughlin’s latest shot at success comes as IndyCar Series organisers reveal a 35-car entry list for the 105th running of the event at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

First awarded in 1952, the Rookie of the Year award is not necessarily given to the highest finishing newcomer in the 200-lap race.

The award assesses the overall performance of rookies over the course of the event in practice, qualifying, and the race.

The Rookie of the Year is awarded either on the night of the Indianapolis 500 or the following day with the winner given $50,000.

Nearly one in five Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year winners have gone on to win the race at The Brickyard.

Four Rookies of the Year have won multiple times, those being McLaughlin’s mentor Rick Mears, Arie Luyendyk, Juan Pablo Montoya, and Helio Castroneves.

McLaughlin will be one of 22 international drivers vying for this year’s Indianapolis 500.

The field includes nine previous winners in Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Tony Kanaan, Juan Pablo Montoya, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power, Alexander Rossi, and Takuma Sato.

Practice gets underway on Tuesday, May 18 (local time) and continues through to Friday, May 21 before qualifying on Saturday and Sunday.

Final practice, dubbed Carb Day, will take place on May 28 before the race on May 30.

Entry List: 105th Indianapolis 500

Num Driver Team Engine
1 JR Hildebrand A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet
3 Scott McLaughlin (R) Team Penske Chevrolet
4 Dalton Kellett A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
5 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
6 Helio Castroneves (W) Meyer Shank Racing Honda
7 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
8 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
9 Scott Dixon (W) Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
10 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
11 Charlie Kimball A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
12 Will Power (W) Team Penske Chevrolet
14 Sebastien Bourdais A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
16 Simon De Silvestro Paretta Autosport Chevrolet
18 Ed Jones Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda
20 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
21 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
22 Simon Pagenaud (W) Team Penske Chevrolet
24 Sage Karam Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
25 Stefan Wilson Andretti Autosport Honda
26 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda
27 Alexander Rossi (W) Andretti Autosport Honda
28 Ryan Hunter-Reay (W) Andretti Autosport Honda
29 James Hinchcliffe Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda
30 Takuma Sato (W) Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
45 Santino Ferrucci Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
47 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
48 Tony Kanaan (W) Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
51 Pietro Fittipaldi (R) Dale Coyne Racing/RWR Honda
59 Max Chilton Carlin Chevrolet
60 Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing Honda
75 RC Enerson (R) Top Gun Racing Chevrolet
86 Juan Pablo Montoya (W) Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
98 Marco Andretti Andretti Herta-Haupert with Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda

