Supercars declares Gen3 still set for 2022 rollout

Supercars and its teams have agreed to continue working towards implementing Gen3 in 2022.

The category confirmed plans in a statement this afternoon following a crisis meeting at Supercars’ headquarters in Sydney.

“Supercars met today to discuss the implementation timetable for the Gen3 Supercar, which has been subject to significant speculation recently,” the statement read.

“The outcome of the session was to continue working towards a 2022 implementation and we will continue regular reviews in the coming months.”

Supercars met with teams today to bring them up to speed with the status of Gen3.

Teams have been concerned over a lack of information, leading to calls to have the next-generation chassis pushed back a year.

Supercars has earmarked testing of its Gen3 car to get underway midway through this year.

To date, little has been glimpsed into Gen3 beyond the Triple Eight Race Engineering-built chassis and controlled steering wheel prototypes.