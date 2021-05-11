Machinist and programmer position available in Supercars

Tickford Racing is on the hunt for someone “exceptionally skilled” to join the team and work within its modern machining facility.

The team made JobStop.com its first port of call, advertising a role for a CNC Machinist (Computer Numerical Control) and CAM Programmer (Computer Aided Manufacture), on the platform.

Housed in a large bespoke facility in Campbellfield, Melbourne, the team is responsible for the design, manufacture, build and maintenance of each of its race cars.

The successful applicant of the CNC machinist and CAM programmer position will assist the Supercars squad in the production of a variety of complex machined components.

“On a day-to-day basis the applicant would be responsible for CNC programming of the components and the manufacturing and first-off inspection of the individual design package,” explained Tickford’s operations manager, Clive Sangster.

“That will require multiple set-ups throughout the period of a week. We’ll have various jobs going through, but they’re all small batches of five or 10 at a time.”

Sangster says the team is on the hunt for someone versatile and highly skilled, with on average, 2000 jobs and 10,000 individual components going through the machine shop each year.

“What I’d like to have is our machinists have the ability to programme as well, so we’re not relying on one area when, for example, people are on leave or are sick,” he added.

“I’ve got the ability to swap roles from either the programming side to the actual machining side and I try to up-skill all of the staff to the same levels that they can programme and machine.

“It gives me more flexibility because sometimes we will have more work in one particular area that requires additional effort staffing wise.”

Tickford’s machine shop focuses on small-batch production, with many iterations of components going across Sangster’s desk each year as engineers make changes, including on race weekends.

Almost everything is completed in-house, evidence in the team’s Ford Mustangs which they now race on track in Supercars.

“Apart from the design aspect of the parts we can manufacture in-house a multitude of components required for the car,” commented Sangster.

“I don’t tend to outsource very much at all these days, over the last 10 years we’ve done a lot of our processes in-house so we can control the quality, the time scale, and obviously vary the batch size and design iterations at will.

“That gives me more flexibility and keeps our costs under control and our times in our framework as opposed to a sub-contractor.”

Jobstop.com has the features to put employment opportunities in front of the right audience with the skillset, experience and passion required to become valued and dedicated employees.

“I always ensure that every advert that I put through, whether it’s machine shop or fabrication of composites, they all go through JobStop.com,” added Sangster.

“Obviously we’re in a very unique industry and there’s not a huge pool of talent out there, so I’m always looking for talent for people that have an interest in this side of work.

“Having an interest in motorsport is critical and it also makes their lives more enjoyable if they have a passion for the sport.”

CLICK HERE to apply for the CNC Machinist/CAM Programmer position.

CLICK HERE to visit Jobstop.com for your new start.