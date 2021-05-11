Industry rallies around Crompton following cancer diagnosis

Messages of support have flown in for Neil Crompton after announcing his prostate cancer diagnosis.

Wishing nothing but the best to Neil and the Crompton family. An awesome bloke https://t.co/q6sMggKdeY

Best wishes to our friend Neil Crompton and hopes of a speedy recovery. https://t.co/HWVrF1RDcK

This amazingly talented man has been a big brother to me for 25 years. I lived in his house when he moved to America, we worked together, laughed (a lot) together and encouraged each other and now Crompo needs all our positive thoughts sent his way. You’ve got this Batman! 💪 https://t.co/vPwWOLOXkp

Hope you get well soon Crompo, sending ❤️

Boss. Mentor. Mate. You got this 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/G7G4xmIoUU

Sending so much love to Neil and the girls. 🖤 https://t.co/9EWLF1MenM

This bloke is not only the best caller in the business, but a super human being as well.

I still can’t quite believe I get to work on the same broadcast as him every round.

Get well soon NC.. the entire sport is backing you.

Blokes: go and get checked.#repcoSC https://t.co/ygA7pdzsAU

