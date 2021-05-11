Dakar runner-up Quintanilla moves to Honda

Last year’s Dakar Rally runner-up, Pablo Quintanilla, has switched from Husqvarna to Honda.

The Chilean, also a two-time FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Champion, takes the place of 2021 Dakar victor, Kevin Benavides, who has defected to KTM.

Quintanilla’s deal covers the 2022 Dakar Rally and takes effect with the Andalucia Rally, which begins tomorrow.

“I am very happy and motivated to join the Monster Energy Honda Team,” said the 34-year-old.

“For me, it is a great honour to be part of this tremendous team that has shown such great development and enormous professionalism over recent years.

“My intention is to be able to convey my knowledge and my experience to the team and I hope to get great results.

“I wish to thank everyone for the opportunity and I am sure that together we will do a great job.”

Team boss Ruben Faria added, “Benavides left the team after winning the Dakar and we were left with one rider less, so we had to look for a top rider to maintain the high level of Monster Energy Honda Team.

“This is what we have done, and that is why I am very pleased to have Pablo Quintanilla aboard.

“I’ve known Pablo since I was a rider and, as well as being a great person, I’m sure that he will be a very strong element who will reinforce the great atmosphere in the team.”