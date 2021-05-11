Crompton diagnosed with prostate cancer

Supercars’ voice of the championship Neil Crompton has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, the category has announced.

Reports indicate the Hall of Fame member received the news last month and will undergo surgery in the coming weeks.

“Everyone at Supercars was saddened to hear this terrible news and we’re all thinking of Neil and his family at this difficult moment,” Supercars CEO Sean Seamer told the category’s official website.

“Neil has become more than just the voice of Supercars, he’s an integral member of the Commission and a friend to many in the paddock.”

“He has our total support and we wish him well over the coming weeks. You’ve got this Crompo.”

Supercars general manager for television and content, Nathan Prendergast, added his support for Crompton.

“The Supercars family is right behind Neil and we will be there for him in any way we can to help him through this difficult period,” said Prendergast.

“In recent weeks Neil has shown his professionalism and resilience by continuing to deliver in the broadcast since his diagnosis and will remain an essential part of the coverage for Winton and beyond.”

“Neil has many close friends in the paddock and the broader Supercars community who wish him a speedy recovery and we look forward to having him back on our screens ASAP.”

Crompton is still expected to feature as part of the broadcast team for Round 5 of the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship at Winton Motor Raceway on May 29-30.