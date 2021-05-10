Supercars gala set to return

Supercars’ end-of-season gala night is tipped to return in December after a one-year hiatus.

The championship’s black tie event has traditionally put a full stop on each annual campaign, with all the major gongs being awarded.

Those include the drivers’ championship, teams’ championship, drivers’ driver, the Mike Kable Young Gun Award, and the coveted Barry Sheene Medal for Supercars’ best and fairest driver.

Supercars last held a gala night in Sydney following the 2019 finale at Newcastle.

The COVID-19 pandemic put paid to such a function last year, with the ‘night of nights’ replaced by a simple gathering in pit lane soon after the season-closing Bathurst 1000 finished.

Speedcafe.com understands there was debate around whether a gala would be held in 2021 but is now set to take place on the Gold Coast after the 12th and final round of the season, the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500.

It would be held on Monday December 6, the day after the season wraps up.

While exact details are still to be finalised, it’s believed The Star Gold Coast is the frontrunner to host the event.

The venue is not unfamiliar to Supercars, with its upper-class rooftop bar Nineteen at The Star having previously hosted events related to the category’s Gold Coast round.

The Star has a recent history of hosting major functions including the Logies television awards.