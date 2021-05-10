Engineer, first test locked in for Ingall/Feeney

Russell Ingall will get his first taste of a Triple Eight Holden ZB Commodore next month, with a test day locked in for the team’s Repco Bathurst 1000 wildcard.

Ingall and teen Broc Feeney are due to test at Queensland Raceway on Wednesday, June 30, according to the team.

That outing will take place on a day separate to when the team’s Supercars Championship and Super2 Series entries will conduct a test day of their own.

As part of wildcard rules, the #39 Supercheap Auto-backed Ingall/Feeney pairing will be allowed three test days in the lead up to the Mount Panorama epic across October 7-10.

Team principal Roland Dane has also confirmed Martin Short will act as race engineer on the third ZB Commodore, with Romy Mayer another key part of the crew.

“She’ll certainly be helping, but she won’t be the only one,” Dane told Speedcafe.com when asked about Mayer.

“Martin Short will be the main race engineer on it and Romy will be helping.”

Short has often played the vital role of data engineer on Shane van Gisbergen’s car, and has been race engineer for Feeney in Super2 this year.

Paul Morris could also play a role in the Ingall/Feeney camp at the Great Race, with suggestions he may even make a cameo appearance as team manager.

In all, Triple Eight will run five Supercars at the Bathurst 1000; the main game duos of van Gisbergen/Garth Tander, Jamie Whincup/Craig Lowndes and Ingall/Feeney, plus the Super2 entries of Feeney and Angelo Mouzouris.