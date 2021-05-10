Doohan claims Formula 3 podium in Spain

Jack Doohan claimed a career best second place finish in the final FIA Formula 3 race of the weekend in Barcelona.

Supporting the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, the event marked the opening round of the 2021 Formula 3 season.

Having switched to Trident for the forthcoming campaign, Doohan qualified second fastest on Friday, just 0.006s away from Dennis Hauger’s pole time.

In the reverse-grid opening race, the Australian youngster slipped to 17th at the flag, one spot up from countryman Calan Williams.

Two crashes at the front of Race 2 saw both Australians rise up the order; Doohan to eighth and Williams to 11th.

The former then slipped from second to fourth at the start of Race 3, but quickly recovered to second spot.

Once there, his progress halted and he trailed Hauger to the flag for his first Formula 3 podium, while Williams took the flag in 21st.

Alexander Smolyar had won the opening race of the weekend, with Oli Caldwell taking out Race 2.

After the opening round of the season, Hauger leads the championship from Caldwell and Clement Novalak in third.

Doohan is fifth in the standings on 21 points, while Williams is yet to get off the mark.

Round 2 of the FIA Formula 3 Championship runs in support of the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard on June 25-27.