Team 18 surprises Winterbottom for milestone start

Team 18 has surprised 2015 champion Mark Winterbottom with a tribute sticker to mark a milestone occasion this afternoon at The Bend Motorsport Park.

Winterbottom will make his 500th consecutive race start in the Repco Supercars Championship when he lines up for the final 24-lapper of the OTR SuperSprint.

The 39-year-old debuted in the 2003 Sandown 500 as a co-driver at Stone Brothers Racing, and has not missed a race since Darwin 2005.

Winterbottom moved from Larkham Motor Sport to Ford Performance Racing (now Tickford Racing) the following year and would go on to win the 2015 championship and 2013 Bathurst 1000 with the Campbellfield outfit.

He made the switch to Team 18 for season 2019, becoming an integral part of the Charlie Schwerkolt-led squad.

“Frosty is one of the all-time legends of Supercars, and it is a testament to the way that he has carried himself through his entire career that he becomes the first driver in history to reach this milestone,” said Schwerkolt.

“He has been an incredible part of the Team 18 journey, and he is still performing at the top of his game against the younger generation of drivers.

“To recognise his achievements in this way is the least we can do to celebrate his outstanding career.

“He will be a critical asset to our team as we move forward into the new phase of the Supercars Championship in the years to come.”

Winterbottom is contracted to the team for next year.

He will start Race 11 of the 2021 season from 12th on the grid.