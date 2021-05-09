Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst 1000 wildcard firming

Momentum is building behind a bid to have Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway team up in a Boost Mobile wildcard at the 2021 Repco Bathurst 1000.

Speedcafe.com sources have indicated the situation is progressing nicely in the background and a deal has been done with the drivers.

Stanaway, the 2011 German Formula 3 champion, is understood to have been swayed by Adderton, having initially been reluctant on the prospect.

Boost already backs two full-time entries in the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship, namely James Courtney’s Tickford Racing Mustang and Brodie Kostecki’s Erebus Motorsport Commodore.

That fleet could grow to three by October, with Adderton promising to come good on his proposal for a Great Race entry for Murphy and Stanaway.

The idea was initially floated by Adderton on social media somewhat in jest – featuring multiple laughing emojis – in response to Triple Eight and Supercheap Auto’s shock Russell Ingall/Broc Feeney wildcard.

Adderton later moved to clarify he was dead serious, and his loyal ally Courtney has declared the deal is a sure thing.

“I think it’s great what Adderton has done as well with Murph and Stanaway,” the 40-year-old told Speedcafe.com.

“That will be pretty cool to see how those guys go at each other [Murphy/Stanaway and Ingall/Feeney] in those cars.”

Asked how confident he was that it would indeed proceed, Courtney simply added: “It’s Pete; if he wants something to happen, it will happen.

“It’s going to happen.”

Adderton couldn’t be reached for comment today.

Murphy, 48, has not competed in Supercars since the 2014 Gold Coast 600 alongside Courtney at the then Holden Racing Team.

The prodigiously talented Stanaway meanwhile suddenly retired from motorsport at the end of 2019 following two troubled Supercars campaigns.

Boost’s two existing Supercars sit 10th and 16th in the championship standings – Kostecki ahead of Courtney – leading into Race 10 at the OTR SuperSprint at the OTR SuperSprint from 12:30 local time (13:00 AEST).