Matt Stone Racing fined for pit lane infringement

Matt Stone Racing has been fined $250 for an infringement in Race 11 of the Repco Supercars Championship at The Bend Motorsport Park.

During the final race of the OTR SuperSprint, the brake lock mechanism on Zane Goddard’s #35 Holden ZB Commodore failed to engage.

The stewards report read: “A monetary fine of $250 on Matt Stone Racing for a Technical Infringement (the brake lock mechanism failed to be engaged during Car 35’s Pit Stop in breach of Rule C11.4.2.1 – the brake lock mechanism must be engaged during a Pit Stop).”

During that race, Goddard also received a five-second penalty for an unsafe release into the path of the #55 Ford Mustang of Thomas Randle.

Kurt Kostecki, driving the #27 Holden ZB Commodore, received a 15-second penalty during the same race for contact with Macauley Jones at Turn 3 on Lap 7.

Later, Kostecki copped a pit lane drive-through penalty for speeding in the pit lane.

Kostecki was clocked at 54km/h at the pit entry loop, 14km/h over the speed limit.

During the race, the race director investigated an incident between the #7 Ford Mustang of Andre Heimgartner and #18 Holden ZB Commodore of Mark Winterbottom.

No penalty was issued for the contact that resulted in Winterbottom spinning out with no driver “wholly or predominately to blame for the incident,” according to the report.

The incident that resulted in Will Brown suffering a puncture after contact with Garry Jacobson warranted no penalty, according to the stewards.

The Repco Supercars Championship next heads to Winton Motor Raceway on May 29-30.