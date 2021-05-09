> News > Carrera Cup

Hill takes Carrera Cup cleansweep

By Connor O'Brien

Sunday 9th May, 2021 - 4:09pm

The Bend podium: Sam Shahin, Harri Jones, Geoff Emery, Cameron Hill, and David Wall

Cameron Hill has completed a cleansweep of the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia round at The Bend Motorsport Park.

In a relatively tame affair compared to the first two races, Hill again just managed to hold off second-placed Harri Jones.

Matt Payne continued an impressive weekend by taking third in the 11-lap heat.

Cooper Murray, David Wall, Craig Lowndes, Max Vidau, Luke Youlden, Christian Pancione, and Michael Almond finished fourth through 10th.

For Hill, he becomes just the sixth driver in Carrera Cup Australia history to win three straight rounds, having also taken the honours in the Sandown season-opener and the shortlived 2020 Australian Grand Prix event.

He joins exclusive company in Craig Baird, Alex Davison, Jim Richards, Nick Foster and Jaxon Evans – all of whom have won Porsche Carrera Cup Australia titles.

“Perfect weekend for us,” said Hill.

“We got a bit of luck on Saturday but we’ll take it when it comes and happy to extend the lead in the championship.”

Jones was second for the round, with Wall third.

Sam Shahin took the Pro-Am honours in Race 3, with Geoff Emery the class round winner.

Carrera Cup results: Race 3 at The Bend

Pos Car Driver Class Laps Race Time Fastest Lap
1 111 Cameron Hill (ACT) Mobil Pro 11 20:42.5599 1:52.0893
2 12 Harri Jones (QLD) Mobil Pro / Morris Finanace Pro Am 11 20:42.7946 1:52.1615
3 21 Matthew Payne (NZ) Mobil Pro / Morris Finanace Pro Am 11 20:43.4142 1:52.1148
4 36 Cooper Murray (VIC) Mobil Pro / Morris Finanace Pro Am 11 20:45.3387 1:51.5082*
5 38 David Wall (NSW) Mobil Pro 11 20:45.6242 1:52.1508
6 338 Craig Lowndes (QLD) Mobil Pro 11 20:47.9582 1:51.7966
7 72 Max Vidau (SA) Mobil Pro 11 20:48.4995 1:52.1537
8 28 Luke Youlden (QLD) Mobil Pro 11 20:48.9178 1:52.0327
9 76 Christian Pancione (VIC) Mobil Pro / Morris Finance 11 20:49.4158 1:52.2799
10 77 Michael Almond (SA) Mobil Pro 11 20:49.8955 1:52.2909
11 11 Jackson Walls (NSW) Mobil Pro / Morris Finance 11 20:51.1157 1:52.4742
12 78 Aaron Love (WA) Mobil Pro / Morris Finance 11 20:54.1891 1:51.9748
13 777 Simon Fallon (VIC) Mobil Pro / Morris Finance 11 20:55.4779 1:52.7524
14 100 Dale Wood (VIC) Mobil Pro 11 21:02.0618 1:52.5655
15 8 Nick McBride (VIC) Mobil Pro 11 21:03.9533 1:52.4920
16 13 Sam Shahin (SA) Morris Finance Pro Am 11 21:09.2253 1:53.9937
17 48 Geoff Emery (VIC) Morris Finance Pro Am 11 21:09.5645 1:53.7331
18 20 Adrian Flack (QLD) Morris Finance Pro Am 11 21:19.3795 1:53.9516
19 74 Ben Stack (VIC) Morris Finance Pro Am 11 21:19.9453 1:54.8812
20 22 Dean Cook (VIC) Morris Finance Pro Am 11 21:20.0630 1:54.6061
21 7 Tim Miles (NSW) Morris Finance Pro Am 11 21:25.4579 1:54.2105
22 222 Scott Taylor (QLD) Morris Finance Pro Am 11 21:49.6873 1:56.3194
23 9 Marc Cini (VIC) Morris Finance Pro Am 11 21:51.1842 1:56.6568
24 35 Indiran Padayachee (NSW) Morris Finance Pro Am 11 21:51.4506 1:57.0511
25 86 Drew Hall (QLD) Morris Finance Pro Am 10 22:21.2183 1:56.3128

