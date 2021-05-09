Hill takes Carrera Cup cleansweep

The Bend podium: Sam Shahin, Harri Jones, Geoff Emery, Cameron Hill, and David Wall
Cameron Hill has completed a cleansweep of the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia round at The Bend Motorsport Park.
In a relatively tame affair compared to the first two races, Hill again just managed to hold off second-placed Harri Jones.
Matt Payne continued an impressive weekend by taking third in the 11-lap heat.
Cooper Murray, David Wall, Craig Lowndes, Max Vidau, Luke Youlden, Christian Pancione, and Michael Almond finished fourth through 10th.
For Hill, he becomes just the sixth driver in Carrera Cup Australia history to win three straight rounds, having also taken the honours in the Sandown season-opener and the shortlived 2020 Australian Grand Prix event.
He joins exclusive company in Craig Baird, Alex Davison, Jim Richards, Nick Foster and Jaxon Evans – all of whom have won Porsche Carrera Cup Australia titles.
“Perfect weekend for us,” said Hill.
“We got a bit of luck on Saturday but we’ll take it when it comes and happy to extend the lead in the championship.”
Jones was second for the round, with Wall third.
Sam Shahin took the Pro-Am honours in Race 3, with Geoff Emery the class round winner.
Carrera Cup results: Race 3 at The Bend
|Pos
|Car
|Driver
|Class
|Laps
|Race Time
|Fastest Lap
|1
|111
|Cameron Hill (ACT)
|Mobil Pro
|11
|20:42.5599
|1:52.0893
|2
|12
|Harri Jones (QLD)
|Mobil Pro / Morris Finanace Pro Am
|11
|20:42.7946
|1:52.1615
|3
|21
|Matthew Payne (NZ)
|Mobil Pro / Morris Finanace Pro Am
|11
|20:43.4142
|1:52.1148
|4
|36
|Cooper Murray (VIC)
|Mobil Pro / Morris Finanace Pro Am
|11
|20:45.3387
|1:51.5082*
|5
|38
|David Wall (NSW)
|Mobil Pro
|11
|20:45.6242
|1:52.1508
|6
|338
|Craig Lowndes (QLD)
|Mobil Pro
|11
|20:47.9582
|1:51.7966
|7
|72
|Max Vidau (SA)
|Mobil Pro
|11
|20:48.4995
|1:52.1537
|8
|28
|Luke Youlden (QLD)
|Mobil Pro
|11
|20:48.9178
|1:52.0327
|9
|76
|Christian Pancione (VIC)
|Mobil Pro / Morris Finance
|11
|20:49.4158
|1:52.2799
|10
|77
|Michael Almond (SA)
|Mobil Pro
|11
|20:49.8955
|1:52.2909
|11
|11
|Jackson Walls (NSW)
|Mobil Pro / Morris Finance
|11
|20:51.1157
|1:52.4742
|12
|78
|Aaron Love (WA)
|Mobil Pro / Morris Finance
|11
|20:54.1891
|1:51.9748
|13
|777
|Simon Fallon (VIC)
|Mobil Pro / Morris Finance
|11
|20:55.4779
|1:52.7524
|14
|100
|Dale Wood (VIC)
|Mobil Pro
|11
|21:02.0618
|1:52.5655
|15
|8
|Nick McBride (VIC)
|Mobil Pro
|11
|21:03.9533
|1:52.4920
|16
|13
|Sam Shahin (SA)
|Morris Finance Pro Am
|11
|21:09.2253
|1:53.9937
|17
|48
|Geoff Emery (VIC)
|Morris Finance Pro Am
|11
|21:09.5645
|1:53.7331
|18
|20
|Adrian Flack (QLD)
|Morris Finance Pro Am
|11
|21:19.3795
|1:53.9516
|19
|74
|Ben Stack (VIC)
|Morris Finance Pro Am
|11
|21:19.9453
|1:54.8812
|20
|22
|Dean Cook (VIC)
|Morris Finance Pro Am
|11
|21:20.0630
|1:54.6061
|21
|7
|Tim Miles (NSW)
|Morris Finance Pro Am
|11
|21:25.4579
|1:54.2105
|22
|222
|Scott Taylor (QLD)
|Morris Finance Pro Am
|11
|21:49.6873
|1:56.3194
|23
|9
|Marc Cini (VIC)
|Morris Finance Pro Am
|11
|21:51.1842
|1:56.6568
|24
|35
|Indiran Padayachee (NSW)
|Morris Finance Pro Am
|11
|21:51.4506
|1:57.0511
|25
|86
|Drew Hall (QLD)
|Morris Finance Pro Am
|10
|22:21.2183
|1:56.3128
