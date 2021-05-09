Van Gisbergen does not feel like round winner
GALLERY: OTR SuperSprint at The Bend, Day 3
Waters hails Tickford crew after turning crashed car into race winner
Matt Stone Racing fined for pit lane infringement
Waters holds off van Gisbergen to win Race 11
Hill takes Carrera Cup cleansweep
Team 18 surprises Winterbottom for milestone start
LIVE: Sunday action at the OTR SuperSprint
Tander/Shahin penalised but keep GTWC race win
Hill wins fourth straight Carrera Cup race
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]