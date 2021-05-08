> Multimedia > Speedcafe TV

VIDEO: Speedcafe.com previews the OTR SuperSprint

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 8th May, 2021 - 8:25am

Speedcafe.com’s Simon Chapman previews this weekend’s OTR SuperSprint at The Bend Motorsport Park, which forms Round 4 of the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]