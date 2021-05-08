> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Lowndes hails ‘stunning’ Corvette C8

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 8th May, 2021 - 4:15pm

Watch as seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner Craig Lowndes takes the new Corvette C8 for a spin.

