Supercars debuts new camera angles at The Bend

Supercars has debuted three new onboard camera angles at this weekend’s OTR SuperSprint.

Will Davison’s #17 Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang will carry a rear-facing camera on his passenger door.

Fabian Coulthard’s #19 Team Sydney Holden ZB Commodore has a front-facing camera attached to his passenger door.

Meanwhile, Brodie Kostecki’s #99 Erebus Motorsport Holden ZB Commodore has been fitted with a camera in the badge of the front grille.

Supercars has also tweaked the onboard camera in Mark Winterbottom’s #18 Team 18 Holden ZB Commodore, which debuted at the Sandown SuperSprint.

The three new camera angles are part of Supercars’ ongoing plan to innovate with its broadcast courtesy of a new deal with Gravity Media.

Supercars is in the midst of rebuilding its cache of onboard cameras and is using the new agreement to experiment.

“Whilst we’re in a rebuild process we are still testing some new shots,” Supercars television boss Nathan Prendergast told Speedcafe.com.

“This weekend we’ve got forward and reverse door shots. We have changed some of the driver shots in the car with Mark Winterbottom’s high shot, including him in the mirror.

“We’ve got the nose shot on for Brodie Kostecki. All of these are things that we’re hoping to deploy on a grander scale as the year rolls out and we move into 2022.

“It’s just part of our ever desire to innovate the coverage with new and cool shots and we expect them to deliver some cool pictures when the cars are close together.

“We’re working with teams on trying to find new places on the car to deliver some cool shots. Our plans are to expand to rear wings, underbody shots, engine bay shots.

“Basically anywhere where the teams are happy for us to try, we’re going to experiment and look at what we can deliver in the future. This is just a snapshot of that.”

The new cameras are attached to the cars via a 3D printed mount, which allows for flexible placement throughout the car.

“The guys can print up any mount for any scenario,” Prendergast explained.

“The trick is just ensuring that the camera isn’t destroyed. The nose camera is one that we risk in a major impact. It’s a risk we think we’re willing to take.”

Live coverage of the OTR SuperSprint at The Bend Motorsport Park is live via Fox Sports and Kayo with delayed highlights available via Channel 7 and 7plus.