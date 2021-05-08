Heimgartner edges Whincup in Practice 2

Andre Heimgartner has gone fastest in another weather-affected, second practice session for the OTR SuperSprint at The Bend Motorsport Park.

While the circuit generally dried over the course of the 30-minute hit-out, the best lap times were still not quite representative of normal pace, with Heimgartner’s benchmark a 1:49.2419s in the #7 Ned Mustang.

Nevertheless, the Kelly Grove Racing driver edged Red Bull Ampol Racing’s Whincup by 0.1628s, well after the chequered flag, with Will Davison ending up third in the #17 Shell V-Power Mustang.

David Reynolds (#26 Penrite Mustang) made it both KGR cars in the top four, Chaz Mostert (#25 Mobil 1 Appliances Online ZB Commodore) ended up fifth, and championship leader Shane van Gisbergen (#97 Red Bull Ampol ZB Commodore) was eighth.

While rain had stopped in time for the start of the session, the circuit was still partially wet and all who initially went out did so on treaded rubber.

Cameron Waters (#6 Monster Energy Mustang) set the fastest first flyer with a 2:04.2928s, Whincup (#88 ZB Commodore) moved the marker to a 2:03.5186s next time around, and Tim Slade (#3 CoolDrive Mustang) took over top spot with a 2:20.0032s on his third lap.

Mostert did not bother to complete a lap on wets, but shot to the top with a 1:59.1184s in the 11th minute, once he had slicks on the #25 Walkinshaw Andretti United entry

Similarly, Macauley Jones had gone out later than most and was on slicks immediately, taking the ascendancy in the 12th minute with a 1:57.9570s in the #96 Coca-Cola ZB Commodore.

He and Mostert traded fastest laps for a period of time, the latter getting all the way down to a 1:51.5779s immediately before pitting to end his first run proper.

Whincup was back to the top in the 19th minute with a 1:50.7887s, but for only moments before Heimgartner set a 1:50.5636s and then Davison a 1:50.2040s.

Despite reports of light rain, inconsistent though it may have been, the final few minutes did prove to be a relative ‘happy hour’.

Todd Hazelwood (#14 TRG Transport ZB Commodore) clocked a 1:49.9894s in the second-last minute before the chequered flag, before James Courtney (#44 Boost Mobile Mustang) set a 1:49.6811s and Reynolds a 1:49.6563s.

With the chequered flag out, Whincup jumped from 15th to first with a 1:49.4047s but Heimgartner, who had been shuffled all the way back to 20th, had even more pace.

“We went out on greens really late,” said the Practice 2 fast man.

“The car was good, I knew I could do the time. I could gave gone a bit faster again but I made couple of small mistakes that cost a few tenths. But I’m really happy.

“The car this weekend, we continued it on from where we were last year, so I really know what I’ve got under me, which is half the battle.

“In those conditions, you want to know what you’ve got.”

Davison ended up third at a margin of 0.2474s to Car #7, with Reynolds 0.4144s away from his team-mate.

Behind Mostert on the timesheet was Courtney, who finished his session with a lurid slide off the threesome of right-handers, in sixth position.

Seventh through 10th was Hazelwood, van Gisbergen, Brodie Kostecki (#99 Boost Mobile ZB Commodore), and Bryce Fullwood (#2 Mobil 1 Middy’s ZB Commodore).

Thomas Randle (#55 Castrol Mustang) was 18th and Waters only 22nd at 1.6525s off the pace, although the latter did not appear to put a genuine lap together either due to mistakes or choosing to pit while on a fast one.

Kurt Kostecki (#27 Mobil 1 ZB Commodore) ended up 24th in Walkinshaw Andretti United’s wildcard entry.

Qualifying for Race 9, a knockout session, starts at 12:50 local time/13:20 AEST.

Results to follow