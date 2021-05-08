Verstappen lays down the gauntlet in FP3
GALLERY: OTR SuperSprint at The Bend, Day 2
Podium ‘one that got away’ for Percat despite starting last
Winterbottom: Humour took edge off painful day
Van Gisbergen: Finishing seventh ‘pretty good’ on ‘horrible’ day
From the brink of retirement to Supercars winners’ circle
Heimgartner overcomes penalty to claim first win
VIDEO: Lowndes hails ‘stunning’ Corvette C8
Hill wins crash-marred Carrera Cup race
LIVE: Saturday action at the OTR SuperSprint
GALLERY: Holden’s Final Roar tribute convoy
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]