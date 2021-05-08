> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Holden’s Final Roar tribute convoy

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 8th May, 2021 - 3:36pm

A huge convoy of cars rolled into The Bend Motorsport Park this morning as part of the Final Roar tribute for Holden.

Pictures: Ross Gibb

20210508111912_2P6A6379
20210508112007_2P6A6383
20210508_100924
20210508111551_2P6A6373
20210508111654_2P6A6376
20210508_100856
20210508_100826
20210508_100840
20210508_100940
20210508111232_2P6A6362
20210508111314_2P6A6365
20210508111447_2P6A6367
20210508_100951
20210508_101007

