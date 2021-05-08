Deposed Gen3 boss departs Supercars

Supercars executive John Casey will depart Supercars amid unrest over the controversial Gen3 project.

The Bend Motorsport Park paddock has lit up with rumours that Casey will not continue with Supercars.

A number of sources have told Speedcafe.com Casey is on the move.

Casey, who is not at The Bend, had worked for Supercars before taking up a position with Foxtel in 2019 as its group director of marketing.

Within a matter of months he’d returned to Supercars, reappointed to lead its crucial Gen3 programme whereby the Chevrolet Camaro will go head-to-head with the Ford Mustang.

That project promised closer and more affordable racing, but there’s been growing discontent among teams – who claim to have been left in the dark – and deadlines begin to be pushed to the extreme.

Casey was removed from the lead role on Gen3 earlier this year, with Supercars CEO Sean Seamer taking over and becoming the only person authorised to speak about Gen3.

It’s understood Casey had fallen out with key Gen3 personnel.

Supercars has yet to respond to Speedcafe.com’s request for confirmation around Casey’s situation.

It’s not 100 percent clear whether Casey has left on his own accord, nor whether he has worked his final day at Supercars.

What is known is the Gen3 debate will come to a head on Tuesday next week, with a crisis meeting scheduled with all 11 teams at Supercars’ North Sydney office.