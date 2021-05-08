Crick snatches SuperUtes pole from Harris

Cameron Crick has bested Ryal Harris in a battle for pole position which went to the end of a wet Haltech V8 SuperUte Series qualifying session at The Bend.

Harris (Peters Motorsport) improved after the chequered flag with a 2:28.9430s but Crick (Sieders Racing Team) was setting even faster sector times behind him.

He broke the beam at almost half a second quicker, with a 2:28.4444s, while fellow SRT driver Aaron Borg consolidated third.

Rounding out the top six were Ben Walsh (Western Sydney Motorsport), Craig Woods (WSM), and Craig Dontas (SRT).

Crick led out as rain fell at the start of the 20-minute hit-out and, with several big slides along the way, banked a 2:35.4783s.

However, Harris was following, and therefore able to use the #7 machine as a reference, as he set a 2:34.6129s.

Crick chose to step aside as they commenced their second laps, with Harris going on to set a 2:33.3638s, before Borg moved up to second position with a 2:34.8764s on his third lap.

That set the tone for the session, with Harris and Crick seemingly the favourites for pole, but Borg a possibility of upsetting them.

Harris moved the benchmark to a 2:31.5971s on his fourth lap as Crick reclaimed second with a 2:33.2330s, before Walsh stuck his head up just past the quarter-hour mark with a 2:32.9441s.

On their fifth laps, Harris clocked a 2:30.7474s and Crick a 2:31.3863s, before they rolled out a 2:30.0711s and a 2:30.8622s respectively in the final minutes before the chequered flag.

With the rain having stopped by then, and the track therefore drying, Harris found almost two more seconds, but Crick gained even more than that at his last chance.

Borg had already reclaimed third spot when he improved with a 2:30.3757s near the very end of proceedings, rebounding from a couple of offs during the session.

Seventh through 10th was Gerard Maggs (SRT), Christopher Formosa (Allgate Racing), Wayne Williams (SRT), and Jaiden Maggs (SRT).

Race 1 at the OTR SuperSprint, an eight-lapper, starts at 14:20 local time/14:50 AEST.

