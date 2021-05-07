HMO puts up two Hyundais for sale

HMO Customer Racing has put two of its Hyundai i30 N TCR cars up for sale, days after Josh Buchan drove one to a round win.

Buchan took out Races 1 and 2 in Round 4 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series at Sydney Motorsport Park, and grabbed a second placing in Race 3, in the i30 N which Will Brown drove to the title in 2019.

HMO has fielded three cars of late, with Duvashen Padayachee joining the fold, but still has one spare at its Sydney workshop.

While an Elantra N has recently been homologated, Nathan Morcom, who finished third in the Sydney finale, says the sale is motivated by the hope of seeing more privateers enter the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series.

“We have two Hyundais for sale,” Morcom, who also manages the race team’s operations, told Speedcafe.com

“I figured it’s good timing after the weekend we had.

“We’ve got three here and there’s a brand-new one in the shed as well, so it’s just a matter of trying to move them on, so we can run the other ones and get more out there in the field.

“We’re not looking at replacing, we’re just looking at moving on two of them, mainly to try and get some more privateers out there into the field.”

Prospective buyers should enquire with the team, or Morcom directly, about which specific cars are available.

Their history is known, however, given they were new for the start of the inaugural TCR Australia season in 2019, when Morcom won the finale race of the season.

“The best thing is, they’re already here in Australia,” he noted.

“You don’t have to worry about shipping and all that drama, and you know what the cars have done.

“They were brand-new in the 2019 season, so they’ve done ’19 and done so far this year.”

Buchan and Morcom sit third and fourth respectively in the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series ahead of Round 5 at Morgan Park on June 25-27.