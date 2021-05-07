Hamilton wins Laureus award for social activism

Lewis Hamilton has won a Laureus World Sports Award for his social activism during 2020.

It represents Hamilton’s third Laureus award in total, but comes in the new ‘Athlete Advocate of the Year’ category.

The Briton has been outspoken on matters race, particularly after the tensions which arose due to the death of George Floyd, wearing ‘Black Lives Matter’ t-shirts and taking a knee at grands prix.

Back in June, he established the Hamilton Commission, to promote STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) studies and eventual F1 employment for black youth.

“A huge thank you to the Laureus World Sports Academy for presenting me with this incredible award,” said the 36-year-old during the digital prizegiving ceremony.

“This past year has been incredibly difficult for so many, but it has also been heartening to see the power of our collective voices spark new conversations and change.

“The impact of each and every one of you who have stood up, is so inspiring, so I want to thank you. Please keep fighting, keep shining your light.

“The global rising to address the longstanding issue of systemic racism and inequality in our society has been monumental, but we must continue to fight.

“We must all see ourselves as responsible for making positive change in our world, and hold ourselves accountable, so that the promises of last year turn in to action.

“I truly believe that together, we will get there, and so I stand with you as we push forwards. I’m sending you all love and positivity, stay safe. Thank you.”

The now seven-time world champion won the Breakthrough Award in 2008 after his rookie Formula 1 season with McLaren, and shared the Sportsman of the Year Award last year with FC Barcelona football player Lionel Messi.

Hamilton was also nominated this year for the 2020 Sportsman of the Year title, which went to tennis player Rafael Nadal after winning a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title in taking out the French Open for a 13th time.

His current team, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, was nominated for World Team of the Year, which went to German and European club football (soccer) champions Bayern Munich.

Joan Mir was in the running for World Breakthrough of the Year after winning the 2020 MotoGP championship, but that honour was taken by American Footballer Patrick Mahomes.

Hamilton was also bestowed a knighthood at the end of 2020 as part of the Queen’s New Year Honours.

The 2021 F1 season continues tonight when practice for the Spanish Grand Prix commences at 19:30 AEST.