Feeney takes GT pole on debut for T8

Broc Feeney claimed a stunning pole position on debut in Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS at The Bend Motorsport Park.

The Dunlop Super2 Series title contender, who is stepping in for Shane van Gisbergen at Triple Eight Race Engineering, put the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo on top in Qualifying 2 with a 1:46.482s.

It will see him and co-driver Prince Jefri Ibrahim start from pole position for Saturday’s opening race of the weekend at the OTR SuperSprint.

Feeney was the first man into the ‘47s with a lap time of 1:47.478s, but was immediately pipped by Garth Tander who improved by less than a tenth.

Dylan O’Keeffe shaved half a second off the benchmark with a 1:46.842s as the trio traded fastest laps heading into the final five minutes.

Feeney went to the fore once and for all, going four tenths quicker as the timing board settled.

The 18-year old’s 1:46.482s was enough to put Triple Eight on pole with the fastest time in the second phase of qualifying.

O’Keeffe improved to bring the gap down to 0.1s as the Melbourne-based driver’s effort stood for second place in the session.

Garth Tander collected third place, 0.7s off the pace in his Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo while Brenton Grove elevated the #4 Porsche 911 GT3 R to fourth late in proceedings.

Grove improved on his time on his final flying lap, but the 1:47.512s wasn’t enough to vault him ahead of Tander.

The #124 Audi R8 LMS GT3 of Gary Higgon and Paul Stokell ended the session fifth fastest and the best of the Trophy class runners.

Yasser Shahin topped the timesheets in Qualifying 1 with a 1:48.791 from Brad Schumacher and the Triple Eight entry of Ibrahim.

Race 1 for the GT cars is scheduled for Saturday at 11:35 local time (12:05 AEST).