Crick tops SuperUtes practice at The Bend

Cameron Crick has gone fastest in practice for Round 1 of the Haltech V8 SuperUte Series at The Bend.

The Sieders Racing Team driver set a 2:14.4817s which the chequered flag out in the second of two 20-minute sessions, almost half a second quicker than his personal best in Practice 1.

Crick was the only driver to better Ryal Harris’ opening session benchmark, a 2:14.7854s, after a red flag period interrupted Practice 2 due to Christopher Formosa (Allgate Racing) stopping in the first sector.

Harris was third-fastest in the latter hit-out with a 2:15.1739s in his Peters Motorsport entry, just behind Western Sydney Motorsport’s Ben Walsh.

The latter clocked a personal best 2:15.0962s in Practice 2, and was third-quickest in Practice 1 with a 2:15.8377s.

Rounding out the top 10, in the second session and on the combined timesheet, are George Gutierrez (George Gutierrez Racing), Aaron Borg (SRT), Craig Woods (WSM), Craig Dontas (SRT), Jaiden Maggs (SRT), Christopher Formosa, and Gerard Maggs (SRT).

In what is the first day at a race event for the V8-powered SuperUtes, the pace started out in the 2:19s in the morning before Crick and then Harris got into the 2:14s.

Qualifying starts tomorrow at 09:40 local time/10:10 AEST.

Results: Practice 1

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Vehicle Fastest lap Split 1 58 Peters Motorsport Ryal Harris Mazda BT-50 2:14.7854 2 7 Team Triton /SRT Cameron Crick Mitsubishi Triton 2:14.9487 0:00.1633 3 8 Western Sydney Motorsport Ben Walsh Toyota Hilux 2:15.8377 0:01.0523 4 64 Western Sydney Motorsport Craig Woods Toyota Hilux 2:16.9102 0:02.1248 5 45 Ryco / Team Triton Craig Dontas Mitsubishi Triton 2:19.8426 0:05.0572 6 96 SRT Jaiden Maggs Mitsubishi Triton 2:20.6117 0:05.8263 7 68 SRT Gerard Maggs Mitsubishi Triton 2:22.2714 0:07.4860 8 19 George Gutierrez Racing George Gutierrez Holden Colorado 2:30.4171 0:15.6317 9 50 Craig Jenna Racing Craig Jenner Mazda BT-50 2:35.4968 0:20.7114 10 94 Allgate Racing Michael Formosa Ford Ranger 2:43.7356 0:28.9502 11 49 Allgate Racing Chris Formosa Ford Ranger 3:10.6677 0:55.8823 12 88 SRT Wayne Williams Toyota Hilux 4:11.7610 1:56.9756 4 SRT Aaron Borg Toyota Hilux

Results: Practice 2