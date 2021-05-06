Touring Car Masters category administrator quits

The Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters series’ category administrator, Paul Taylor, is understood to have resigned.

Speedcafe.com has learned that Taylor, who was made TCM’s category administrator effective this year in addition to the technical advisor role he commenced last year, quit just after last weekend’s Sydney round.

In the following days, a competitor sent a lengthy email, obtained by Speedcafe.com, outlining concerns about what he feels is the neglect of the series by its owner, the Australian Racing Group.

It is not certain whether the email was the trigger for Taylor’s decision, and there is not necessarily widespread dissatisfaction from competitors towards Taylor himself.

However, it is seemingly a common view in the paddock that TCM does not have adequate resources for its operations.

The driver who wrote the email asserted that “the lack of infrastructure support from ARG for the TCM category [at Sydney Motorsport Park] was unacceptable,” and goes on to note the “ad hoc help” which Taylor had that weekend.

Rather than being a barb at Taylor per se, that may be taken as indicative of a lack of support available to him for the execution of his role(s).

While not a unanimously held view, most competitors to whom Speedcafe.com has spoken have a positive opinion of Taylor, but reason that he has been left in a situation which makes it difficult to do his job properly.

He was also faced with the task of addressing ill feeling within the paddock about the looseness of certain regulations/processes which dates back to before the current management was installed.

More to follow