Supercars, teams set for Gen3 crisis meeting

Supercars is tipped to hold a crisis meeting with all 11 team owners next Tuesday as tensions around the Gen3 project approach boiling point.

There’s been no shortage of controversy when it comes to Gen3, whether it be related to the mooted introduction of paddle shift or general gripes about shortcomings in Supercars’ communications on the overall matter.

That’s led to calls this week for Gen3 to be postponed for a second time, back to 2023.

Soon after, Supercars was forced to reject suggestions from drivers David Reynolds and Michael Caruso that the date of the 2022 season-opener would be delayed by several months.

Frustrations from both sides – ie Supercars and the various teams – is set to come to a head with the meeting next week, possibly at the category’s North Sydney office.

Speedcafe.com sources have indicated the meeting will be designed to discuss the direction of Gen3 and get all parties on the same page.

Not out of the question is a debate on whether Gen3 is still viable for a 2022 deployment.

When approached by Speedcafe.com, a Supercars spokesperson confirmed a meeting will take place on Tuesday next week but attempted to downplay the seriousness of the agenda.

“Supercars team owner meetings happen on a regular basis. The last was the end of February at Bathurst,” said the spokesperson.

“There is a meeting scheduled for Tuesday where a number of topics, including Gen3, will be discussed as part of regular business.”

As has been well documented, the new generation of regulations will welcome the Chevrolet Camaro to the category in place of the Holden ZB Commodore.

The Mustang will continue to fly the flag for Ford fans, albeit altered in appearance.

Matt Stone Racing last night became the first team to publicly consider crossing the Ford/General Motors divide for the Gen3 era.

By contrast, Triple Eight Race Engineering, Team 18, and Erebus Motorsport have all signalled their intentions to make the GM progression from the Commodore to the Camaro.

Before the crisis meeting, the Repco Supercars Championship will resume this Saturday and Sunday with the OTR SuperSprint at The Bend Motorsport Park.