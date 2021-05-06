QR, Lakeside sale edges closer with council meeting

Tony Quinn will take the next step towards owning Queensland Raceway and Lakeside Park when he meets with local councils by week’s end.

After a decade of trying, Quinn is on the brink of a dual circuit takeover from Queensland Raceways owner John Tetley.

The pair are set to meet with the respective local councils of Queensland Raceway (Ipswich) and Lakeside Park (Moreton Bay) to discuss the sale.

Neither Quinn nor Tetley could be reached for comment.

Speedcafe.com understands that a deal is just a matter of weeks away from being finalised that would see Quinn take over the running of both circuits.

The respective parties are in the midst of constructive discussions surrounding the future of the facilities, and it is believed Quinn is particularly keen to restore Lakeside Park to its former glory.

The circuit, which opened in 1961, regularly hosted the Australian Touring Car Championship through to the late 1990s.

However, the venue has suffered a decline since top-flight racing stopped at the circuit and has since been hampered by noise issues.

A revival of sorts would see the circuit undergo a raft of upgrades and become a hub for historic motor racing in south-east Queensland.

Should the deal be done, it would take Quinn’s cache of circuit properties to four alongside his New Zealand circuits Hampton Downs Motorsport Park and Highlands Motorsport Park.

Quinn is also on the verge of purchasing Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park (formerly Taupo Motorsport Park) on New Zealand’s north island.

Since acquiring Hampton Downs Motorsport Park, Quinn has completed the 2.3km National Circuit extension and added a slew of facilities.

Similarly, Highlands Motorsport Park – which lies 40 minutes from Queenstown – has become a tourist destination of sorts with a museum, themed toilets, and a go-kart track among its attractions.

Quinn, who has a history of motorsport investments, this year acquired a majority stake in Triple Eight Race Engineering.

He also owns the Aussie Racing Cars series and once was behind Australian GT in its heyday.

The Scotsman made a name for himself in the early 2000s through his VIP Pet Foods business and later confectionery company Darrell Lea.

His current food-based project is Local Legends, a beef jerky and biltong producer, which sponsors the Team Sydney Supercar driven by Fabian Coulthard.

Quinn recently revealed he expects Supercars will one day race at his New Zealand facilities.

Should he acquire Queensland Raceway, that could see the championship return. The last time Supercars featured at the Ipswich circuit was 2019.

Incumbent Tetley has supposedly been reluctant to let go of his properties but Speedcafe.com understands he has recently been swayed and is keen to see the facilities taken to the next level.