> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Thursday at The Bend

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 6th May, 2021 - 9:24pm

Various categories descended on The Bend Motorsport Park today in preparation for the opening day of the OTR SuperSprint.

Pictures: Ross Gibb

RGP-OTR SS The Bend Thursday-2p6a4475
RGP-OTR SS The Bend Thursday-2p6a4465
RGP-OTR SS The Bend Thursday-2p6a4463
RGP-OTR SS The Bend Thursday-2p6a4460
RGP-OTR SS The Bend Thursday-2p6a4453
RGP-OTR SS The Bend Thursday-2p6a4449
RGP-OTR SS The Bend Thursday-2p6a4442
RGP-OTR SS The Bend Thursday-2p6a4431
RGP-OTR SS The Bend Thursday-2p6a4428
RGP-OTR SS The Bend Thursday-2p6a4425
RGP-OTR SS The Bend Thursday-2p6a4413
RGP-OTR SS The Bend Thursday-2p6a4411
RGP-OTR SS The Bend Thursday-2p6a4394
RGP-OTR SS The Bend Thursday-2p6a4390
RGP-OTR SS The Bend Thursday-2p6a4387
RGP-OTR SS The Bend Thursday-2p6a4386
RGP-OTR SS The Bend Thursday-2p6a4383
RGP-OTR SS The Bend Thursday-2p6a4379

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]