Youlden buys into Gold Coast race team

By Connor O'Brien

Wednesday 5th May, 2021 - 7:15am

Luke Youlden

Luke Youlden has upped his involvement in Tekworkx Motorsport, buying a significant share in the Gold Coast-based team.

The 2017 Bathurst 1000 winner has purchased a 25 percent stake in the business, making him one of three shareholders.

The remainder is divided between Rob Woods (50 percent) and Rachelle Woods (25 percent).

Tekworkx fields cars in various categories, including for Youlden in Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, and for Rob Woods in Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge.

Youlden, who will co-drive with David Reynolds in the 2021 Repco Bathurst 1000, spoke excitedly of his newest challenge.

“I share the same sort of passion and dream for Tekworkx as Rob does,” Youlden said.

“We want Tekworkx to have a strong presence in the industry. I’ve integrated into the team well and I see nothing but positives for the future.”

The 43-year-old added he’ll remain active in roles relating to team management and driver training.

“I need to stick to my strengths and driver development is definitely one of my assets,” said Youlden.

“It’s also about relationships and trying to get the right people – both drivers and team personnel – moving forward. I think I can bring that sort of experience to the table.

“In terms of technical resources, Rob doesn’t do things by halves, which is another reason I love being part of the team.

“Everything is professionally presented and we already have some very skilled people involved.”

Rob Woods said the decision was made following lengthy discussions with Youlden.

“Having a driver who has been involved in racing all his life and who has won Bathurst wanting to become invested in our team, I can only see the positives for all involved,” he said.

“With Luke’s driving experience and Rachelle’s organisational abilities, we have some powerful ingredients in place to set us up for the future.”

Rachelle added, “I’m super excited. With my background in event and business management along with mentoring from Rob on the business aspects of the team, I can’t wait to see the team grow.

“I’ll continue with operations and logistics for events, making sure everyone is looked after. I’ll be taking on a few extra responsibilities within the workshop as well.”

Youlden will be one of 26 cars on the Carrera Cup grid at The Bend Motorsport Park this weekend, marking Round 2 of the 2021 series.

Entry list: Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, Round 2

# Name Surname Class Sponsor
7 Tim Miles Morris Finance Pro-Am No Second Chance
8 Nick McBride Mobil Pro Porsche Centre Melbourne
9 Marc Cini Morris Finance Pro-Am Hallmarc
11 Jackson Walls Mobil Pro Objective Racing
12 Harri Jones Mobil Pro Helimods
13 Sam Shahin Morris Finance Pro-Am The Bend Motorsport Park/HTFU
20 Adrian Flack Morris Finance Pro-Am AGAS National
21 Matthew Payne Mobil Pro Team Porsche New Zealand
22 Dean Cook Morris Finance Pro-Am Zonzo Estate Yarra Valley
23 David Russell Mobil Pro Lago Racing
28 Luke Youlden Mobil Pro TekworkX Motorsport
35 Indiran Padayachee Morris Finance Pro-Am RentCorp Hyundai Forklifts
36 Cooper Murray Mobil Pro Lodge Brothers
38 David Wall Mobil Pro Paynter Dixon / Shannons
48 Geoff Emery Morris Finance Pro-Am Force Accessories
72 Max Vidau Mobil Pro Sonic
74 Ben Stack Morris Finance Pro-Am Dutton EMA Motorsport
76 Christian Pancione Mobil Pro VCM Performance
77 Michael Almond Mobil Pro Bob Jane T Marts / PSA
78 Aaron Love Mobil Pro Sonic
86 Drew Hall Morris Finance Pro-Am Wall Racing
100 Dale Wood Mobil Pro Timken
111 Cameron Hill Mobil Pro Squadra Bespoke
222 Scott Taylor Morris Finance Pro-Am Scott Taylor Motorsport
338 Craig Lowndes Mobil Pro Paynter Dixon / Shannons
777 Simon Fallon Mobil Pro Bob Jane T-Marts

