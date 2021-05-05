Wilson set for Indy 500 tilt with Andretti Autosport

Andretti Autosport has confirmed a sixth entry for this year’s Indianapolis 500 to be driven by Stefan Wilson, brother of the late Justin Wilson.

Andretti Autosport will also field Colton Herta, James Hinchcliffe, Marco Andretti, and previous Indianapolis 500 winners Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay in this year’s race.

Stefan, 31, has two Indianapolis 500 starts to his name with finishes of 28th in 2016 with KV Racing and 15th with Andretti Autosport in 2018.

The UK-born driver will run #25 on his Honda-powered Dallara IR-18, the same number that his older brother raced late in his career.

At 37 years old, Justin Wilson was killed after being struck by debris during an IndyCar Series race at Pocono Raceway in 2015.

Stefan, who will carry backing from women’s golf lifestyle brand Lohla Sport, said he has unfinished business at The Brickyard.

“After leading laps with Andretti Autosport at the Indianapolis 500 in 2018, I’m hungry to return and finish the job,” he said.

“I’ve worked tirelessly to make this return happen and I am so thankful that Lohla Sport has believed in me to represent them.

“It’s a dream come true to rejoin Andretti and also partner with Honda once more in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

The new deal has also seen the formation of Cusick Motorsports by Don and Carolyn Cusick, which aims to create business-to-business opportunities in motorsport.

Stefan hopes the new relationship will lead to further opportunities.

“None of this would have happened without Don and Carolyn Cusick, who are avid racing and golf enthusiasts and also shareholders in Lohla Sport,” said Wilson.

“This programme also represents the birth of Cusick Motorsports, and I am hopeful the 2021 Indianapolis 500 will be a springboard to many exciting opportunities for the Cusick Motorsports brand in the future.

“Lastly, I am thankful to have Expedia Group’s VIP Access join the effort, along with Menlo Ventures, VSRS and Liberty Group.”

Stefan will have his first hit-out at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 18.

The 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 is set for May 30.