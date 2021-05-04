SuperUtes reveals 13-car entry list for start of V8 era

A 13-car field is set to take to The Bend Motorsport Park for Round 1 of what is now the Haltech V8 SuperUte Series, this weekend.

The list of competitors for the first round back since the changeover from turbo diesels includes a mixture of new and returning SuperUtes drivers.

As revealed by Speedcafe.com, three-time V8 Utes series winner Ryal Harris will compete with Peters Motorsport in the same Mazda in which he won the inaugural SuperUtes title.

Cameron Crick, who finished runner-up in the most recent, 2019 season, is also back, as are fellow front-runners Craig Woods, Ben Walsh, and Craig Dontas.

Allgate Ranger Racing is back to two entries, with Chris Formosa joined by father Michael, who makes his racing debut.

Another father-and-son pair, which had already dabbled in SuperUtes, will also be on the grid, namely Gerard and Jaiden Maggs.

A Toyota 86 series winner in Aaron Borg will also compete, as will George Gutierrez, circuit racing debutant Craig Jenner, and Wayne Williams, the latter of whom happens to be The Bend’s operations manager.

All up, five marques are represented on the grid, namely Toyota, Holden, Ford, Mazda, and Mitsubishi, with all now powered by Chevrolet LS3 engines.

As has been the case for the bulk of SuperUtes’ and V8 Utes’ history, rounds will be run to a three-race format including a reverse grid in the middle.

Specifically, the grid for Race 2 will be set by reversing the top half of the Race 1 finishing positions, while the grid for Race 3 is based on cumulative round points, including those earned for pole position.

The V8 SuperUtes will have two practice sessions on the opening day of the OTR SuperSprint, this Friday, before Qualifying and the first of three, eight-lap races on the Saturday.

Entry list: Round 1, The Bend Motorsport Park