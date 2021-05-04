SEE Civil lists two urban engineering opportunities

Leading engineering and construction company SEE Civil has listed two career opportunities as they hunt for project and site engineers to join their urban development team.

Both positions have recently been posted to JobStop.com, as the Speedcafe.com sister platform continues to prove itself to be a valuable employment placement service across a range of industries.

SEE Civil delivers construction and engineering services for major infrastructure and urban development clientele and has been providing solutions for clients nationally across a range of industries for more than three decades.

SEE Civil’s projects include bulk and detailed earthworks and civil works for residential, industrial and commercial developments, with both the current vacant engineering positions based in northern NSW.

SEE Civil, a family-owned and operated business, is part of the SEE Group which also includes Quarry Solutions, Civil Rent and DMC – each entity playing a key role in delivering the services and materials needed for complete “turn key” solutions for clients.

Our strong reputation is backed by our ability to build strong and honest relationships with our clients across a range of sectors.

SEE Civil’s People and Culture Manager, Chantelle Neiland, says the positions are just two of a range of opportunities that will become available as the company continues its growth.

“SEE Group is a diverse and flexible employer providing long-term career opportunities for our employees,” said Neiland, who is based at SEE Civil’s headquarters on Queensland’s Gold Coast.

“Across our operations we work on challenging projects that allow our employees to grow and develop with us.

“We are not afraid to innovate and encourage employees and teams to see ideas through from concept to delivery.

“A role at SEE Group offers you the opportunity to be a part of a dynamic and growing organisation with all the benefits of a family-owned business.”

Neiland explained that a successful candidate will be someone who has had previous experience on urban development projects.

They will also have proven management skills and practices as well as highly effective skills in negotiating, evaluating and administering contracts, specifications and Australian standards.

“No matter which project you’re working on, or where your office is, you’ll be part of a company that supports and values you,” added Neiland.

“At SEE Group we’re committed to investing in our people to ensure they can always perform at their best and are ready to take the next step in their career.”

For both of the positions the successful applicant’s responsibilities will include, ensuring effective programming and construction methodologies, as well as meeting project milestones and ensuring project compliance.

Conducting quality assurance, financial reporting and forecasting and normal project administration are also part of the functions.

“If this is the role for you and you want to join the team we encourage you to submit your CV with a tailored cover letter by clicking apply now and your application will be reviewed against our selection criteria,” said Neiland.

“As an equal opportunity employer, women, and people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island heritage are strongly encouraged to apply.”

Jobstop.com, a free service, has the features to put employment opportunities in front of the right audience with the skillset, experience and passion required to become valued and dedicated employees.

CLICK HERE to apply for the Site Engineer position.

CLICK HERE to apply for the Project Engineer position.

CLICK HERE to visit Jobstop.com for your new start.