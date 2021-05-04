Home state backing for Hazelwood at The Bend

Brad Jones Racing has announced TRG Transport Solutions as the naming rights sponsor for Todd Hazelwood’s ZB Commodore at the OTR SuperSprint this weekend.

It comes as Hazelwood returns to his home state of South Australia for another crack at The Bend Motorsport Park.

In six races at The Bend last year, the 25-year-old managed a best finish of seventh place.

He sits 14th in the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship standings, with two top 10 results to his name.

“I’m super excited to be back racing in my home state for the first time in 2021 and with the return support from TRG Transport Solutions,” said the #14 driver.

“It’s fantastic to continue our relationship from last year and I’ll be giving it my all to get the South Australian supported Supercar to the front of the field.

“The Bend has been good to the team in the past and hopefully we can continue that success and score a bag of points.”

Hazelwood identified tyre management as being critical to his chances this Saturday and Sunday.

“The key factor at Tailem Bend will be tyre management as we saw some bad tyre delamination on the soft tyre last year,” he continued.

“If it’s like that again it’ll definitely make the racing interesting and it’s a real opportunity to score a strong result. I’m pumped and ready for the challenge.

“We’ve got to work a bit on our qualifying as we’ve been struggling to maximise our performance and every session this season we’ve ended up six or seven spots further back from our race pace which is hurting our results.

“On a positive note, we’ve passed cars in every race so far this year but we need to do better and hopefully The Bend is a turning point.”

BJR has a best Tailem Bend finish of fourth place in the three years Supercars has been running at the circuit, with Nick Percat and Tim Slade having taken that position thrice between them.