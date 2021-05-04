> News > GT

Field set for GT World Challenge’s The Bend sprint round

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Tuesday 4th May, 2021 - 11:19am

The championship-leading Audi of Yasser Shahin and Garth Tander

Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS organisers have announced a 19-car entry list for Round 3 of the season, this weekend at The Bend.

As previously announced, there are high-profile changes to the field given GT World Challenge supports the Repco Supercars Championship’s OTR SuperSprint.

Broc Feeney takes Shane van Gisbergen’s place in the Triple Eight Race Engineering Mercedes-AMG GT3 alongside Prince Jefri Ibrahim, while Dylan O’Keeffe stands in for Chaz Mostert in Tony Bates’ Bostik Audi R8 LMS Evo.

They will be chasing Pro-Am championship leaders Garth Tander and Yasser Shahin, who have won three of the four races to date in the Audi which carries The Bend Motorsport Park’s branding.

Stephen and Brenton Grove are the other Pro-Am contenders in their Grove Group/Dasher + Fisher Gin Porsche 911 GT3-R II.

The five-strong Am contingent is headlined by Tony Quinn, who sits atop the class standings, in his Local Legends Aston Martin Vantage.

This weekend’s racing at The Bend represents the penultimate sprint affair for GT World Challenge Australia in 2021, although it will return in October for the first of two Motorsport Australia Endurance Championship rounds.

Action at the Supercars event commences on Friday with two practice sessions, and qualifying in the afternoon.

A one-hour race will be held on each of the Saturday and Sunday.

CLICK HERE for event schedule

Entry list: Round 3, The Bend Motorsport Park

Num Entry type Div Team/Sponsor Driver 1 Driver 2 Car
3 Champ Am OK Communication Eric Constantinidis Audi R8 LMS Evo
7 Champ Am Local Legends Tony Quinn Aston Martin Vantage GT3 2019
51 Champ Am Imak Kwikmit Andrew Macpherson Ben Porter Lamborghini Huracan
67 Champ Am Forum Group Bill Papas Audi R8 LMS Evo
91 Champ Am Canon Foods Arthur Abrahams Audi R8 LMS Evo
4 Champ Pro/Am Grove Group / Dasher + Fisher Gin Stephen Grove Brenton Grove Porsche GT3-R 911-II
24 Champ Pro/Am Bostik Racing – AFS Logistics Tony Bates Dylan O’Keeffe Audi R8 LMS Evo
777 Champ Pro/Am The Bend Motorsport Park / Valvoline Yasser Shahin Garth Tander Audi R8 LMS Evo
888 Champ Pro/Am Triple Eight Race Engineering – JMR Prince Jefri Ibrahim Broc Feeney Mercedes-AMG GT3
5 Trophy Am Arris Property Developments Greg Taylor Audi R8 LMS Ultra
17 Trophy Am What do you Meme? Mark Rosser Audi R8 LMS
23 Trophy Am KFC Matt Stoupas Audi R8 LMS
33 Trophy Am Perfect Auto Body Vince Muriti Mercedes-AMG-GT3
38 Trophy Am Trading Garage / The Motorists Michael Bailey Aston Martin Vantage GT3 2014
55 Trophy Am Schumacher Motorsport / Kelso Electrical Brad Schumacher Audi R8 LMS Ultra
77 Trophy Am Forum Vince Tesoriero Audi R8 LMS Ultra
96 Trophy Am Hobson Motorsport Brett Hobson Nissan Nismo GT3
99 Trophy Am Industrie Nick Kelly Mercedes-AMG-GT3
124 Trophy Am KFC Gary Higgon Paul Stokell Audi R8 LMS

