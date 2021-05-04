Field set for GT World Challenge’s The Bend sprint round
The championship-leading Audi of Yasser Shahin and Garth Tander
Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS organisers have announced a 19-car entry list for Round 3 of the season, this weekend at The Bend.
As previously announced, there are high-profile changes to the field given GT World Challenge supports the Repco Supercars Championship’s OTR SuperSprint.
Broc Feeney takes Shane van Gisbergen’s place in the Triple Eight Race Engineering Mercedes-AMG GT3 alongside Prince Jefri Ibrahim, while Dylan O’Keeffe stands in for Chaz Mostert in Tony Bates’ Bostik Audi R8 LMS Evo.
They will be chasing Pro-Am championship leaders Garth Tander and Yasser Shahin, who have won three of the four races to date in the Audi which carries The Bend Motorsport Park’s branding.
Stephen and Brenton Grove are the other Pro-Am contenders in their Grove Group/Dasher + Fisher Gin Porsche 911 GT3-R II.
The five-strong Am contingent is headlined by Tony Quinn, who sits atop the class standings, in his Local Legends Aston Martin Vantage.
This weekend’s racing at The Bend represents the penultimate sprint affair for GT World Challenge Australia in 2021, although it will return in October for the first of two Motorsport Australia Endurance Championship rounds.
Action at the Supercars event commences on Friday with two practice sessions, and qualifying in the afternoon.
A one-hour race will be held on each of the Saturday and Sunday.
CLICK HERE for event schedule
Entry list: Round 3, The Bend Motorsport Park
|Num
|Entry type
|Div
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver 1
|Driver 2
|Car
|3
|Champ
|Am
|OK Communication
|Eric Constantinidis
|
|Audi R8 LMS Evo
|7
|Champ
|Am
|Local Legends
|Tony Quinn
|
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 2019
|51
|Champ
|Am
|Imak Kwikmit
|Andrew Macpherson
|Ben Porter
|Lamborghini Huracan
|67
|Champ
|Am
|Forum Group
|Bill Papas
|
|Audi R8 LMS Evo
|91
|Champ
|Am
|Canon Foods
|Arthur Abrahams
|
|Audi R8 LMS Evo
|4
|Champ
|Pro/Am
|Grove Group / Dasher + Fisher Gin
|Stephen Grove
|Brenton Grove
|Porsche GT3-R 911-II
|24
|Champ
|Pro/Am
|Bostik Racing – AFS Logistics
|Tony Bates
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Audi R8 LMS Evo
|777
|Champ
|Pro/Am
|The Bend Motorsport Park / Valvoline
|Yasser Shahin
|Garth Tander
|Audi R8 LMS Evo
|888
|Champ
|Pro/Am
|Triple Eight Race Engineering – JMR
|Prince Jefri Ibrahim
|Broc Feeney
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|5
|Trophy
|Am
|Arris Property Developments
|Greg Taylor
|
|Audi R8 LMS Ultra
|17
|Trophy
|Am
|What do you Meme?
|Mark Rosser
|
|Audi R8 LMS
|23
|Trophy
|Am
|KFC
|Matt Stoupas
|
|Audi R8 LMS
|33
|Trophy
|Am
|Perfect Auto Body
|Vince Muriti
|
|Mercedes-AMG-GT3
|38
|Trophy
|Am
|Trading Garage / The Motorists
|Michael Bailey
|
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 2014
|55
|Trophy
|Am
|Schumacher Motorsport / Kelso Electrical
|Brad Schumacher
|
|Audi R8 LMS Ultra
|77
|Trophy
|Am
|Forum
|Vince Tesoriero
|
|Audi R8 LMS Ultra
|96
|Trophy
|Am
|Hobson Motorsport
|Brett Hobson
|
|Nissan Nismo GT3
|99
|Trophy
|Am
|Industrie
|Nick Kelly
|
|Mercedes-AMG-GT3
|124
|Trophy
|Am
|KFC
|Gary Higgon
|Paul Stokell
|Audi R8 LMS
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]