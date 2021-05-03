Schedule set for Supercars at The Bend

Supercars has finalised its schedule for the OTR SuperSprint at The Bend Motorsport Park.

The Repco Supercars Championship will be supported by Historic Touring Cars (Group N), the Haltech V8 SuperUtes Series, Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, and Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS.

The three-day event will see support classes on track for practice and qualifying on Friday while Supercars will only feature on Saturday and Sunday.

The Supercars field will take in two 30-minute practice sessions on Saturday morning followed by a three-part qualifying for Race 9.

All three races will comprise 24 laps with the first of those, Race 9, on Saturday afternoon at 16:05 local time (16:35 AEST).

Qualifying for Race 10 and Race 11 will take place on Sunday morning with two 10-minute sessions to determine the respective grids.

Race 10 will get underway at 12:30 local time (13:00 AEST) while Race 11 will close out the weekend’s on-track running at 15:40 local time (16:10 AEST).

All support classes will take in three races, sans GT World Challenge Australia which will have two one-hour races split across Saturday and Sunday.

Fox Sports will carry coverage of the OTR SuperSprint on Saturday and Sunday, starting at 09:00 AEST.

Schedule: OTR SuperSprint, The Bend Motorsport Park

Start End Category Session Friday, May 7 10:10 10:30 Group N Practice 1 10:40 11:05 GT World Challenge Australia Practice 1 11:15 11:35 V8 SuperUtes Series Practice 1 11:50 12:15 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Practice 1 12:35 12:55 Group N Practice 2 13:05 13:30 GT World Challenge Australia Practice 2 13:40 14:00 V8 SuperUtes Series Practice 2 14:10 14:35 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Practice 2 14:55 15:15 Group N Qualifying 15:25 15:40 GT World Challenge Australia Qualifying 15:45 16:00 GT World Challenge Australia Qualifying Saturday, May 8 8:10 8:30 Group N Race 1 8 laps or 1 lap after 8:28 8:45 9:15 Supercars Championship Practice 1 9:40 10:00 V8 SuperUtes Series Qualifying 10:10 10:30 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Qualifying 10:45 11:15 Supercars Championship Practice 2 11:35 12:35 Australian GT Race 1 1 lap after 12:33 12:50 13:00 Supercars Championship Qualifying Part 1 – Race 9 13:05 13:15 Supercars Championship Qualifying Part 2 – Race 9 13:20 13:30 Supercars Championship Qualifying Part 3 – Race 9 13:50 14:10 Group N Race 2 8 laps or 1 lap after 14:08 14:20 14:40 V8 SuperUtes Series Race 1 8 laps or 1 lap after 14:38 14:50 15:15 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Race 1 11 laps or 1 lap after 15:13 16:05 Supercars Championship Race 9 24 laps or 1 lap after 17:08 Sunday, May 9 8:05 8:25 Group N Race 3 8 laps or 1 lap after 8:23 8:35 8:55 V8 SuperUtes Series Race 2 8 laps or 1 lap after 8:53 9:10 9:20 Supercars Championship Qualifying – Race 10 9:30 9:40 Supercars Championship Qualifying – Race 11 10:00 11:00 GT World Challenge Australia Race 2 1 lap after 10:58 12:30 Supercars Championship Race 10 24 laps or 1 lap after 13:33 13:55 14:15 V8 SuperUtes Series Race 3 8 laps or 1 lap after 14:13 14:25 14:50 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Race 3 11 laps or 1 lap after 14:48 15:40 Supercars Championship Race 11 24 laps or 1 lap after 16:43

All times local/ACST