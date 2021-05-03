Gardner fourth as Di Giannantonio becomes Moto2 race winner

Remy Gardner continues to lead the Moto2 championship after finishing fourth at Jerez, where Fabio Di Giannantonio got his first win in the intermediate class.

Gardner qualified on pole on his Red Bull KTM Ajo entry but it was Di Giannantonio (Federal Oil Gresini) who led the field away for the 23-lap race, ahead of the Australian.

Marco Bezzecchi (Sky Racing Team VR46) took up third but very nearly ran off when they arrived at Dry Sack (Turn 6), ceding positions to Augusto Fernandez (Elf Marc VDS), Raul Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo), and more.

Third position changed hands again at the start of Lap 3, when Raul Fernandez went past Augusto Fernandez, just before the latter crashed out at Dry Sack.

Gardner had drifted more than two seconds away from Di Giannantonio when he was overtaken by Raul Fernandez on Lap 8.

The second-generation rider ceded third spot to Bezzecchi, who had dropped as far back as seventh, on Lap 11, before the Italian capitalised on a Raul Fernandez wobble to take second as Lap 17 became Lap 18.

Gardner caught his Red Bull KTM Ajo team-mate but an error at Dry Sack on Lap 20 meant he instead slipped behind Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS).

When Lowes made a forceful move on Raul Fernandez at Turn 2 on the penultimate lap, Gardner followed him through.

Up the road, Di Giannantonio took a comfortable victory, ahead of Bezzecchi, Lowes, Gardner, and Raul Fernandez.

Gardner’s championship lead is a slightly reduced three points, with Lowes up to second and Raul Fernandez down one place to third.

“Overall, I’m satisfied with today, although we suffered a lot in the race,” said the Aussie.

“Right from the start, I felt a bit strange, so we have to analyse what happened ahead of the next contest.

“However, I am happy with the work we did. Finishing fourth on a difficult day is a good thing, and we also picked up some important points that keep us alive in the championship.”

In Moto3, Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Pedro Acosta extended his championship lead with a third straight win as carnage unfolded at the end.

Acosta went defensive into the final corner while, immediately behind, Deniz Oncu went down and took Jaume Masia and Darryn Binder with him.

Round 5 is the French Grand Prix at Le Mans on May 14-16.

Race results: Spanish Moto2 Grand Prix

Pos Num Rider Nat Team Bike Time/Gap 1 21 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 Kalex 39:07.396 2 72 Marco BEZZECCHI ITA SKY Racing Team VR46 Kalex +1.722 3 22 Sam LOWES GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team Kalex +2.229 4 87 Remy GARDNER AUS Red Bull KTM Ajo Kalex +3.019 5 25 Raul FERNANDEZ ESP Red Bull KTM Ajo Kalex +8.571 6 97 Xavi VIERGE ESP Petronas Sprinta Racing Kalex +12.181 7 79 Ai OGURA JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia Kalex +12.313 8 16 Joe ROBERTS USA Italtrans Racing Team Kalex +12.523 9 44 Aron CANET ESP Inde Aspar Team Boscoscuro +14.407 10 23 Marcel SCHROTTER GER Liqui Moly Intact GP Kalex +17.152 11 42 Marcos RAMIREZ ESP American Racing Kalex +18.071 12 9 Jorge NAVARRO ESP Lightech Speed Up Boscoscuro +18.720 13 62 Stefano MANZI ITA Flexbox HP40 Kalex +25.775 14 7 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing MV Agusta +25.896 15 64 Bo BENDSNEYDER NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team Kalex +27.326 16 19 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA ITA Italtrans Racing Team Kalex +31.359 17 55 Hafizh SYAHRIN MAS NTS RW Racing GP NTS +35.845 18 13 Celestino VIETTI ITA SKY Racing Team VR46 Kalex +36.433 19 12 Thomas LUTHI SUI Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team Kalex +38.197 20 5 Yari MONTELLA ITA Lightech Speed Up Boscoscuro +39.789 21 14 Tony ARBOLINO ITA Liqui Moly Intact GP Kalex +40.083 22 32 Taiga HADA JPN NTS RW Racing GP NTS +1:02.980 23 10 Tommaso MARCON ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing MV Agusta +1:20.544 DNF 6 Cameron BEAUBIER USA American Racing Kalex 1 Lap DNF 24 Simone CORSI ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing MV Agusta 10 Laps DNF 75 Albert ARENAS ESP Inde Aspar Team Boscoscuro 12 Laps DNF 40 Hector GARZO ESP Flexbox HP40 Kalex 18 Laps DNF 35 Somkiat CHANTRA THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia Kalex 20 Laps DNF 37 Augusto FERNANDEZ ESP Elf Marc VDS Racing Team Kalex 21 Laps DNF 11 Nicolò BULEGA ITA Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 Kalex 21 Laps

