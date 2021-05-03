Gardner fourth as Di Giannantonio becomes Moto2 race winner

Remy Gardner. Picture: MotoGP.com
Remy Gardner continues to lead the Moto2 championship after finishing fourth at Jerez, where Fabio Di Giannantonio got his first win in the intermediate class.
Gardner qualified on pole on his Red Bull KTM Ajo entry but it was Di Giannantonio (Federal Oil Gresini) who led the field away for the 23-lap race, ahead of the Australian.
Marco Bezzecchi (Sky Racing Team VR46) took up third but very nearly ran off when they arrived at Dry Sack (Turn 6), ceding positions to Augusto Fernandez (Elf Marc VDS), Raul Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo), and more.
Third position changed hands again at the start of Lap 3, when Raul Fernandez went past Augusto Fernandez, just before the latter crashed out at Dry Sack.
Gardner had drifted more than two seconds away from Di Giannantonio when he was overtaken by Raul Fernandez on Lap 8.
The second-generation rider ceded third spot to Bezzecchi, who had dropped as far back as seventh, on Lap 11, before the Italian capitalised on a Raul Fernandez wobble to take second as Lap 17 became Lap 18.
Gardner caught his Red Bull KTM Ajo team-mate but an error at Dry Sack on Lap 20 meant he instead slipped behind Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS).
When Lowes made a forceful move on Raul Fernandez at Turn 2 on the penultimate lap, Gardner followed him through.
Fabio Di Giannantonio
Up the road, Di Giannantonio took a comfortable victory, ahead of Bezzecchi, Lowes, Gardner, and Raul Fernandez.
Gardner’s championship lead is a slightly reduced three points, with Lowes up to second and Raul Fernandez down one place to third.
“Overall, I’m satisfied with today, although we suffered a lot in the race,” said the Aussie.
“Right from the start, I felt a bit strange, so we have to analyse what happened ahead of the next contest.
“However, I am happy with the work we did. Finishing fourth on a difficult day is a good thing, and we also picked up some important points that keep us alive in the championship.”
In Moto3, Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Pedro Acosta extended his championship lead with a third straight win as carnage unfolded at the end.
Acosta went defensive into the final corner while, immediately behind, Deniz Oncu went down and took Jaume Masia and Darryn Binder with him.
Round 5 is the French Grand Prix at Le Mans on May 14-16.
Pedro Acosta wins the Moto3 race
Race results: Spanish Moto2 Grand Prix
|Pos
|Num
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|21
|Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO
|ITA
|Federal Oil Gresini Moto2
|Kalex
|39:07.396
|2
|72
|Marco BEZZECCHI
|ITA
|SKY Racing Team VR46
|Kalex
|+1.722
|3
|22
|Sam LOWES
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|Kalex
|+2.229
|4
|87
|Remy GARDNER
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|Kalex
|+3.019
|5
|25
|Raul FERNANDEZ
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|Kalex
|+8.571
|6
|97
|Xavi VIERGE
|ESP
|Petronas Sprinta Racing
|Kalex
|+12.181
|7
|79
|Ai OGURA
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|Kalex
|+12.313
|8
|16
|Joe ROBERTS
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|Kalex
|+12.523
|9
|44
|Aron CANET
|ESP
|Inde Aspar Team
|Boscoscuro
|+14.407
|10
|23
|Marcel SCHROTTER
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|Kalex
|+17.152
|11
|42
|Marcos RAMIREZ
|ESP
|American Racing
|Kalex
|+18.071
|12
|9
|Jorge NAVARRO
|ESP
|Lightech Speed Up
|Boscoscuro
|+18.720
|13
|62
|Stefano MANZI
|ITA
|Flexbox HP40
|Kalex
|+25.775
|14
|7
|Lorenzo BALDASSARRI
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|MV Agusta
|+25.896
|15
|64
|Bo BENDSNEYDER
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|Kalex
|+27.326
|16
|19
|Lorenzo DALLA PORTA
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|Kalex
|+31.359
|17
|55
|Hafizh SYAHRIN
|MAS
|NTS RW Racing GP
|NTS
|+35.845
|18
|13
|Celestino VIETTI
|ITA
|SKY Racing Team VR46
|Kalex
|+36.433
|19
|12
|Thomas LUTHI
|SUI
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|Kalex
|+38.197
|20
|5
|Yari MONTELLA
|ITA
|Lightech Speed Up
|Boscoscuro
|+39.789
|21
|14
|Tony ARBOLINO
|ITA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|Kalex
|+40.083
|22
|32
|Taiga HADA
|JPN
|NTS RW Racing GP
|NTS
|+1:02.980
|23
|10
|Tommaso MARCON
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|MV Agusta
|+1:20.544
|DNF
|6
|Cameron BEAUBIER
|USA
|American Racing
|Kalex
|1 Lap
|DNF
|24
|Simone CORSI
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|MV Agusta
|10 Laps
|DNF
|75
|Albert ARENAS
|ESP
|Inde Aspar Team
|Boscoscuro
|12 Laps
|DNF
|40
|Hector GARZO
|ESP
|Flexbox HP40
|Kalex
|18 Laps
|DNF
|35
|Somkiat CHANTRA
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|Kalex
|20 Laps
|DNF
|37
|Augusto FERNANDEZ
|ESP
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|Kalex
|21 Laps
|DNF
|11
|Nicolò BULEGA
|ITA
|Federal Oil Gresini Moto2
|Kalex
|21 Laps
Race winner: 23 laps
Championship points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Pts
|1
|Remy GARDNER
|AUS
|69
|2
|Sam LOWES
|GBR
|66
|3
|Raul FERNANDEZ
|ESP
|63
|4
|Marco BEZZECCHI
|ITA
|56
|5
|Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO
|ITA
|52
|6
|Joe ROBERTS
|USA
|31
|7
|Aron CANET
|ESP
|30
|8
|Xavi VIERGE
|ESP
|26
|9
|Augusto FERNANDEZ
|ESP
|23
|10
|Ai OGURA
|JPN
|20
|11
|Marcel SCHROTTER
|GER
|20
|12
|Celestino VIETTI
|ITA
|13
|13
|Jorge NAVARRO
|ESP
|13
|14
|Cameron BEAUBIER
|USA
|12
|15
|Bo BENDSNEYDER
|NED
|12
|16
|Stefano MANZI
|ITA
|11
|17
|Jake DIXON
|GBR
|9
|18
|Hector GARZO
|ESP
|8
|19
|Marcos RAMIREZ
|ESP
|6
|20
|Lorenzo DALLA PORTA
|ITA
|6
|21
|Tony ARBOLINO
|ITA
|5
|22
|Albert ARENAS
|ESP
|4
|23
|Lorenzo BALDASSARRI
|ITA
|4
|24
|Thomas LUTHI
|SUI
|1
|25
|Hafizh SYAHRIN
|MAS
|
|26
|Nicolò BULEGA
|ITA
|
|27
|Yari MONTELLA
|ITA
|
|28
|Somkiat CHANTRA
|THA
|
|29
|Miquel PONS
|ESP
|
|30
|Fraser ROGERS
|GBR
|
|31
|Taiga HADA
|JPN
|
|32
|Tommaso MARCON
|ITA
|
|33
|Simone CORSI
|ITA
|
