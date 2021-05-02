> Multimedia > Speedcafe TV

VIDEO: Supercheap Auto Highlights: TCR Races 2 and 3, Sydney

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 2nd May, 2021 - 5:30pm

Highlights of Races 2 and 3 of Round 4 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series from Sydney Motorsport Park.

Race 2

Race 3

