Smollen sweeps APC opener in Sydney

Shane Smollen has swept Round 1 of the MRF Tyres Australia Production Cars Series at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Four weeks on from winning the Bathurst 6 Hour, Smollen qualified on pole in the Prestige Connex BMW M4 and converted that into an all-the-way victory in Race 1.

He did likewise in Races 2 and 3, with a margin of just over 25 seconds in the latter, 20-lap encounter.

Cem Yucel, in a Volkswagen Golf R, was runner-up in all three races, while Jake Camilleri picked up two third placings in a Mazda 3 MPS.

Duane West had been running second in the weekend opener until he stopped due to a technical problem for the #9 HSV GTS inside the final two laps.

Not only did that promote Yucel to the runner-up position, but also James Keene to third in another Golf R.

Round 2, also on the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships bill, unfolds at Morgan Park on June 25-27.