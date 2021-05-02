Pancione takes Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge round win

Christian Pancione has won Round 2 of the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Series at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Pancione took out Races 1 and 2, the latter of which was the endurance encounter of the weekend, while his series leading McElrea Racing team-mate Ryan Suhle prevailed in the other.

In Race 3, Pancione made a great start to lead Suhle into turn 1, followed by Bayley Hall and Callum Hedge.

The Safety Car was deployed on Lap 3 after Ross McGregor’s Ash Seward Motorsport entry drew to a halt in Turn 3.

After closing the gap to Pancione after the restart, Suhle would challenge for the lead, overtaking his team-mate around the outside of Turn 8.

Hedge finished third after drafting passed Hall into Turn 1 on the follow lap.

On the afternoon prior, Pancione made a clean start in Race 2 and built an early lead, lapping four tenths quicker than Suhle.

While a short delay when lapping a backmarker toward the end of the race looked like it may rob Pancione of victory, he absorbed the pressure from Suhle and maintained his advantage to the line.

Almost nine seconds further back was Hedge, followed by Hall.

Pancione also led all the way in Race 1, and sits 13 points behind Suhle in the standings at the end of the event.

Sam Shahin consolidated his hold on Morris Finance Pro Am with a sweep of class wins.

Round 3 of Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, also with the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships, takes place at Morgan Park on June 25-27.