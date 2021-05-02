> News > IndyCar

IndyCar cancels qualifying, Kanaan tops Texas practice

By Simon Chapman

Sunday 2nd May, 2021 - 6:50am

Tony Kanaan topped practice at Texas Motor Speedway

The grids for the IndyCar Series’ double-header at Texas Motor Speedway will be set by entrant points after qualifying was cancelled due to inclement weather.

Series leader Alex Palou will start today’s Genesys 300 from the pole position for Chip Ganassi Racing alongside Team Penske pilot Will Power.

Palou’s team-mate Scott Dixon will line up on the inside of the second row with Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta on the New Zealander’s outside.

Simon Pagenaud (Team Penske), Jack Harvey (Meyer Shank Racing), Sebastien Bourdais (AJ Foyt Enterprises), Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing), Marcus Ericsson (Chip Ganassi Racing), and Josef Newgarden (Team Penske) will make up the top 10 starting order.

Scott McLaughlin, the sole rookie in this weekend’s double-header, will start from 15th for Team Penske.

Qualifying was to consist of a two-lap run with Lap 1 and Lap 2 deciding the grids for the 212-lap Genesys 300 and 248-lap Xpel 375 respectively.

The grid for the Xpel 375 will be set based on the entrant points after the Genesys 300.

The weekend’s only practice was hit by rain, the 90-minute session initially postponed two hours due to bad weather.

IndyCar then cancelled qualifying, rescheduling practice in its place to give drivers a lengthy hit-out before the evening’s race.

Series returnee Tony Kanaan wasted no time getting up to speed, ending the session on top for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Kanaan, who this weekend has replaced seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson in the #48 entry, was followed by Arrow McLaren SP driver Pato O’Ward.

Kanaan will start the first race from 23rd on the grid, courtesy of Johnson’s placing in the entrant points.

Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato was third for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing while Dixon was fourth.

Pagenaud, Ericsson, Felix Rosenqvist (Arrow McLaren SP), Newgarden, James Hinchcliffe (Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport), and Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) completed the top 10 running order. Dual pole-sitter Palou was 11th fastest.

Power was 16th fastest while McLaughlin ended the session 20th out of 24 cars.

The start of the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway has been brought forward by 35 minutes due to the threat of rain and will get underway this morning a 09:10 AEST.

Results: IndyCar Series Genesys 300 Practice 

Num Name Team Lap Diff Gap Laps FL FSpeed Engine
48 Tony Kanaan Chip Ganassi Racing 23.5451 23.5451 0 54 16 220.173 Honda
5 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren SP 23.5707 0.0256 0.0256 73 45 219.934 Chevy
30 Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 23.5778 0.0327 0.0071 70 36 219.868 Honda
9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 23.5933 0.0482 0.0155 56 10 219.723 Honda
22 Simon Pagenaud Team Penske 23.595 0.0499 0.0017 62 10 219.708 Chevy
8 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing 23.596 0.0509 0.0010 88 65 219.698 Honda
7 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP 23.6317 0.0866 0.0357 71 44 219.366 Chevy
2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske 23.6899 0.1448 0.0582 67 49 218.827 Chevy
29 James Hinchcliffe Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 23.7029 0.1578 0.0130 87 10 218.707 Honda
15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 23.7072 0.1621 0.0043 81 9 218.668 Honda
10 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 23.7684 0.2233 0.0612 86 67 218.105 Honda
59 Conor Daly Carlin 23.7787 0.2336 0.0103 55 45 218.01 Chevy
27 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport 23.8118 0.2667 0.0331 37 6 217.707 Honda
28 Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport 23.8914 0.3463 0.0796 47 5 216.982 Honda
60 Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing 23.9331 0.388 0.0417 52 11 216.604 Honda
12 Will Power Team Penske 23.9379 0.3928 0.0048 56 13 216.56 Chevy
26 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian 23.9382 0.3931 0.0003 42 7 216.558 Honda
21 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing 23.9777 0.4326 0.0395 39 11 216.201 Chevy
20 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing 23.9869 0.4418 0.0092 55 19 216.118 Chevy
3 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske 24.0393 0.4942 0.0524 83 11 215.647 Chevy
18 Ed Jones Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 24.1053 0.5602 0.0660 79 46 215.056 Honda
14 Sebastien Bourdais AJ Foyt Enterprises 24.1119 0.5668 0.0066 71 8 214.998 Chevy
4 Dalton Kellett AJ Foyt Enterprises 24.2113 0.6662 0.0994 93 60 214.115 Chevy
51 Pietro Fittipaldi Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 24.2923 0.7472 0.081 85 55 213.401 Honda

 

