Fog delays track activity at Sydney Motorsport Australia event

Fog has delayed the start of track activity on the final day of the Sydney round of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships.

A blanket of fog is hanging over Sydney Motorsport Park, where the Australian Prototype Series was to have been first on track at 09:05 local time/AEST for its second race of the weekend.

The Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series was slated to race again at 10:10, while the VHT S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship finale is due at 12:15.

UPDATE 09:48 Safety Car circulating on track, TCR Australia waiting at dummy grid

Joey Mawson is on the brink of winning the Gold Star, which has been restored with the advent of the new open-wheeler category, although Thomas Randle and Tim Macrow are both mathematical contenders.

Nine series/championships make up the packed programme at ‘Eastern Creek’ this weekend, the others being Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters, National Trans Am, Battery World Aussie Racing Cars, MRF Tyres Australian Production Cars, and Radical Australia.

The final session of the day is Race 4 for Australian Production Cars, early this evening.