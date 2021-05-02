Bargwanna disqualified from TCR Race 1 for tyre mix-up

Jason Bargwanna has been disqualified from Race 1 of Round 4 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series after his Peugeot was fitted with a team-mate’s tyres.

The Phillip Island race winner provisionally finished 13th in the weekend opener at Sydney Motorsport Park but did so with two of the tyres from Aaron Cameron’s Peugeot on his own car.

As such, he scored no points and the #17 Garry Rogers Motorsport entry sits at the rear of the 22-car grid for Race 2, this morning.

Son Ben Bargwanna also had dramas with tyres, a failure on Lap 8 causing him to spin off at Bond Bend.

The youngster was sent back out and finished last, a lap down, but scrounges seven points for that effort having now been officially classified 21st due to his father’s penalty.

HMO Customer Racing’s Josh Buchan drove his Hyundai to a maiden victory in Race 1, while pole-sitter Dylan O’Keeffe ended up 10th after a technical gremlin ultimately forced him to a pit lane start.

Race 2 was officially due to start at 10:10 local time/AEST but, as at 10:20, cars are still waiting on the grid as fog continues to linger at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Updated results to follow