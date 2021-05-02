Alfa Romeo seeks Raikkonen penalty review

Alfa Romeo will meet with the FIA to review Kimi Raikkonen’s exclusion from the Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Raikkonen was slapped with a 30 second time penalty post-race after it was deemed he hadn’t entered the pit lane during a mid-race restart.

The team has asked the incident be reviewed, with that meeting to take place at 17:00 local time.

The 2007 world champion picked up the time penalty as a consequence of a spin at Turn 3 a lap before the race restarted.

Under the rules, Raikkonen was allowed to take his original position in the Safety Car queue, so long as he does so before the first Safety Car line.

Should he not, rules dictate that he must navigating through the pit lane, and waiting for the field to pass the exit before re-joining the race.

While the Finn caught the field prior to the prescribed line, he did so after the Safety Car had switched off its lights.

In its findings, stewards in Imola noted that fact and that the rules were something of a contradiction as to the intent of the Safety Car’s deployment.

However, they still decided the punish the 41-year-old, noting the regulation was consistent across a number of FIA competitions and had been in place for a number of years.

It dropped him out of the points, with the team now looking to regain ninth position by having it reviewed.