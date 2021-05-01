O’Keeffe grabs TCR pole at SMP

Dylan O’Keeffe has converted the Renaults’ practice pace into pole position for Round 4 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series at Sydney Motorsport Park.

O’Keeffe and fellow Garry Rogers Motorsport Megane driver James Moffat, who each topped a practice session on the day prior, ended up first and third respectively after the two qualifying sessions at ‘Eastern Creek’.

They will be split on the starting grid this afternoon by HMO Customer Racing’s Josh Buchan, in a Hyundai, while series leader Chaz Mostert ended up sixth in his Melbourne Performance Centre Audi.

There were a number of surprise omissions from the top 10, however, such as Luke King (Audi), Lee Holdsworth (Alfa Romeo), and Jordan Cox (Alfa Romeo).

O’Keeffe was quickest in Qualifying 2 once he had set his first flyer, a 1:35.6231s, and the #33 Renault would remain on top for the rest of the 10-minute session.

He clocked a 1:33.8916s on his second timed lap and a 1:33.3867s on his third, the latter of which ended up being the pole time.

Wall Racing’s John Martin was second-best for some time in the #24 Honda, his best being a 1:33.8141s on his third lap.

Buchan subsequently clocked a 1:33.5786s that would be good enough to put the #30 i30 N on the front row, while HMO team-mate Nathan Morcom at one point held fourth thanks to a 1:33.8276s.

Moffat, meanwhile, had rotated the #34 Renault but put that behind him to lay down a 1:33.7863s with the chequered flag out and seize third position.

As such, Martin ended up fourth and Morcom fifth, with Mostert’s best a 1:33.8901s on his second lap.

Rounding out the top 10 are Tony D’Alberto (Honda), Michael Caruso (Alfa Romeo), Aaron Cameron (Peugeot), and Jason Bargwanna (Peugeot).

When the chequered flag had come earlier in Qualifying 1, names such as Mostert, Holdsworth, Cox, Moffat, and Luke King were all outside the top 10, and not all made it in.

Moffat quickly dug himself out of the hole but Holdsworth’s final lap only elevated the #10 Ashley Seward Motorsport Giulietta to 11th at the time.

Mostert then jumped to ninth, bumping Ben Bargwanna (Peugeot) out of the top 10, before Brad Shiels (Hyundai) took 10th off Caruso.

The GRM Giulietta driver would subsequently grab ninth spot, however, knocking Shiels back out as Mostert just scraped into Qualifying 2.

Notables outside the top 10 when the music stopped were therefore Shiels in 11th, Holdsworth in 13th, King in 15th, and Cox in 16th, the latter reporting that his car had “no power”.

Race 1, a 15-lapper, is scheduled to start this afternoon at 13:25 local time/AEST.

Results: Qualifying 2

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Fastest lap Split 1 33 Lowbake Racing GRM Dylan O’Keeffe Renault Megane RS 1:33.3867 2 30 HMO Customer Racing Josh Buchan Hyundai i30N 1:33.5786 0:00.1919 3 34 LMCT+ Racing GRM James Moffat Renault Megane RS 1:33.7863 0:00.3996 4 24 Mobil 1 Wall Racing John Martin Honda Civic Type R 1:33.8141 0:00.4274 5 25 MPC Bostik Racing Chaz Mostert Audi RS 3 1:33.8901 0:00.5034 6 11 HMO Customer Racing Nathan Morcom Hyundai i30N 1:34.0439 0:00.6572 7 50 Honda Wall Racing Tony D’Alberto Honda Civic Type R 1:34.1781 0:00.7914 8 150 Valvoline Racing GRM Michael Caruso Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1:34.1950 0:00.8083 9 155 Team Valvoline GRM Aaron Cameron Peugeot 308 TCR 1:34.2429 0:00.8562 10 17 Burson Auto Parts Racing Jason Bargwanna Peugeot 308 TCR 1:34.4263 0:01.0396

Results: Qualifying 1