Formula 1 rule changes confirmed

The FIA has published updated regulations for the 2021 and 2022 Formula 1 season revealing a number of changes.

The most notable of these is the rubber stamping of the Sprint Qualifying regulations, with a 100 km encounter on Saturday afternoon now confirmed to take place at three events this year.

Exactly where has not yet been confirmed, though it is expected the British, Italian, and Sao Paulo Grands Prix will trial the format.

The season-ending Young Driver Test has also been trimmed from three days to two in the interests of saving money.

Teams must still field two cars, one of which must be identical in specification to that which competed in this year’s championship.

The other car can be any from 2018 to present, modified to be suitable for 2022 tyre testing and driven by one of the team’s race drivers.

Also changed was the limitation surrounding team personnel allowed at Closed Events, previously capped at 90.

That has now been increased to 95, though still no more than 60 of those can be associated in any way with the operation of the cars.

There have also been changes to power unit tech bench regulations, a rule which will be carried over to next season.

Next year’s rules have also been tweaked, with a raft of changes to the Technical Regulations.

Those include the raising of the minimum weight for cars to 790kg, as revealed by Speedcafe.com.