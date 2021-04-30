WSBK cancels Phillip Island round

The FIM Superbike World Championship will not host an event at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit in 2021, promoter Dorna has confirmed.

It’s the second year in a row the event has been cancelled due to obstacles as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organisers have confirmed their intention to bring the Superbike World Championship back to Australia in 2022.

The championship is currently contracted to continue racing at the venue until 2027.

“Phillip Island has hosted more World Superbike events than any other circuit in the world,” said Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit general manager David Bennett.

“We agree that now is the time to focus our efforts on the official test and season-opening round in 2022.

“The decision not to run a round in 2021 will not adversely impact the continuation of the event.

“The event is secured for the Phillip Island Circuit until 2027.”

Autodrom Most in the Czech Republic will take Australia’s place on the 2021 calendar on August 6-8.

The circuit has signed a five-year deal with the FIM Superbike World Championship and Dorna.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Autodrom Most to our calendar for the next five seasons,” said executive director Gregorio Lavilla.

“Today’s announcement that WSBK is set to return to the Czech Republic for the first time since 2018 reflects the continuing popularity of the Championship among the Czech fans.

“With Czech teams and riders within the paddock, this is a great opportunity to showcase the Czech Republic on a world stage and I trust the Autodrom Most will be hosting exciting events in the future.

“Regarding Australia, all parties involved decided that analysing the latest changes in all major motorsport events and with the current uncertainty related to the pandemic, the best solution was to move the round to our usual start-of-the-season date in 2022.

“We look forward to returning there in 2022 with the Australian round a key event of the Championship.”

The 2021 FIM Superbike World Championship is set to get underway at MotorLand Aragon, Spain on May 21-23.

Calendar: 2021 FIM Superbike World Championship

Rnd Venue Date 1 MotorLand Aragon, Spain May 21-23 2 Circuito Estoril, Portugal May 28-30 3 Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Italy June 11-13 4 Donington Park, United Kingdom July 2-4 5 TT Circuit Assen, Netherlands July 23-25 6 Autodrom Most, Czech Republic August 6-8 7 Circuito de Navarra, Spain August 20-22 8 Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, France September 3-5 9 Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain September 17-19 10 Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto, Spain September 24-26 11 l Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, Portugal October 1-3 12 Circuito San Juan Villicum, Argentina October 15-17 13 Mandalika International Street Circuit, Indonesia* November 12-14

* Subject to homologation