Toyota to develop Corolla TCR car

Toyota Gazoo Racing has confirmed it will develop a TCR-specification Corolla based on its sedan variant.

The announcement was made by Toyota Gazoo Racing Latin America, with the car set to be developed and homologated by its Argentina counterpart.

As well as being in charge of designing and building the car, Toyota Gazoo Racing Argentina will also be the exclusive distributor for customer teams.

Technical and engineering work has already begun at the Argentina headquarters.

Once built and homologated the Japanese manufacturer’s TCR car will be subject to approval by the FIA World Motor Sport Council before entering competition.

A date for its expected debut in TCR is not known.

President of Toyota Argentina, Daniel Herrero said he is thrilled to head up the project.

“We are proud to have received authorization from our headquarters to be responsible for homologating, developing, manufacturing and sales of a Toyota´s competition vehicle for TCR competition,” Herrero commented.

“That´s shows, that Toyota Motor Corporation’s trust in us and our motorsports industry is relevant.

“For us, it is a double satisfaction, because our team will be responsible for the expected arrival of Toyota to the TCR series around the world and also because this project will give us the possibility of promoting Argentina’s Motorsports industry to the world.”

Toyota becomes the third Japanese manufacturer to join the TCR ranks globally after Honda and Subaru.

A TCR concept hatchback was developed a number of years ago but a competition debut never came to fruition.