Sponsor doubts over VR46 MotoGP team

There are doubts over the involvement of the company named as the major sponsor of Valentino Rossi’s future MotoGP programme.

Aramco, also known as the Saudi Arabian Oil Company, was named as title sponsor of ‘Aramco Racing Team VR46’ in the release issued by Tanal Entertainment Sport & Media.

However, reports from Europe suggest that Aramco is denying knowledge of the agreement.

The original press release contained no quotes from any individual, nor any statement from VR46 or its apparent major sponsor.

VR46 CEO Alberto Tebaldi did, however, speak to Italian media and gave no indication that anything was awry with the deal.

In addressing a question about which manufacturer the team might partner with, Tebaldi told GPOne.com, “We are all in a buzz and we want to get to work, there will be a lot to do.”

Rossi himself was queried about the situation at Jerez ahead of this weekend’s Spanish MotoGP, and claimed a deal had indeed been done

“I don’t know sincerely,” said the seven-time premier class champion about the doubts.

“We know that we have the deal with Aramco to make the team and in VR46 all the people involved are very happy because we work a lot for more or less 10 years.

“We start from Moto3 in the Italian championship and arriving to race in MotoGP for us is great. A lot of people are involved in the project and I think that is good.

“But I don’t know sincerely why Aramco say they don’t know.”

Practice for the Spanish Grand Prix starts tonight (AEST).